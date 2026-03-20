Perpetuals.com: Perpetuals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

CEO Patrick Gruhn to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 1, 2026

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC), the AI-powered financial services company that is leveling the playing field for traders, today announced that CEO Patrick Gruhn will present and take investor questions at the following online conference:

Emerging Growth Conference

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 12:35 p.m. ET

The presentation will be available via live webcast at:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748971&tp_key=add80b0ab6&sti=pdc

Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or asked during the event.

An archived replay of the conference can be seen at: https://emerginggrowth.com/

About Perpetuals.com Ltd

Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The company develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations, including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The Company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the Company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com.

Media Contact:

press@perpetuals.com

Investor Relations:

ir@perpetuals.com

SOURCE: Perpetuals.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/perpetuals-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conference-1150022