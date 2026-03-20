Perpetuals.com: Perpetuals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

CEO Patrick Gruhn to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 1, 2026
TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC), the AI-powered financial services company that is leveling the playing field for traders, today announced that CEO Patrick Gruhn will present and take investor questions at the following online conference:
Emerging Growth Conference
Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 12:35 p.m. ET
The presentation will be available via live webcast at:
https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748971&tp_key=add80b0ab6&sti=pdc
Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or asked during the event.
An archived replay of the conference can be seen at: https://emerginggrowth.com/
About Perpetuals.com Ltd
Perpetuals.com Ltd (NASDAQ:PDC) is a financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The company develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations, including MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The Company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products. Building on machine learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the Company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.
For more information, visit www.perpetuals.com.
Media Contact:
press@perpetuals.com
Investor Relations:
ir@perpetuals.com
SOURCE: Perpetuals.com
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/perpetuals-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conference-1150022