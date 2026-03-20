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WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 14:32
323,10 Euro
-3,49 % -11,70
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
313,30313,9516:56
313,20314,0516:56
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2026 16:38 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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FedEx Invests in HBCU Pathways Through $2 Million Commitment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / FedEx has deepened its long-standing support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with a four-year, $500,000 commitment to the business schools of Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne-Owen College.

This strategic investment marks a significant step in the company's more than 20-year legacy of advancing opportunities for HBCU students, reaffirming the company's belief that these historic institutions are essential engines of talent, innovation, and community empowerment.

The collaboration with FedEx is designed to meet the unique needs and strategic priorities of each HBCU partner and will enhance student success, empower faculty, and modernize business education through innovation-focused initiatives. The overarching program goals aim to:

  • Increase Access & Support: Award scholarships and expand mentorship participation

  • Accelerate Career Outcomes: Improve internship, co-op, and full-time job placements

  • Strengthen Talent Pipelines: Grow enrollment in targeted academic programs that align with industry and future workforce needs.

  • Fuel Faculty Growth: Build faculty expertise in emerging business disciplines and support research that delivers innovative solutions to real-world challenges

The investment from FedEx is more than a financial contribution; it serves as a catalyst for progress, a pathway to opportunity, and a powerful affirmation of the role HBCUs play in shaping economic futures. This commitment ensures that talented students-regardless of background-have access to the tools and experiences needed to compete in the global marketplace.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-invests-in-hbcu-pathways-through-2-million-commitment-1150116

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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