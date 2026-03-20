FedEx Invests in HBCU Pathways Through $2 Million Commitment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / FedEx has deepened its long-standing support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) with a four-year, $500,000 commitment to the business schools of Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi Valley State University, and LeMoyne-Owen College.

This strategic investment marks a significant step in the company's more than 20-year legacy of advancing opportunities for HBCU students, reaffirming the company's belief that these historic institutions are essential engines of talent, innovation, and community empowerment.

The collaboration with FedEx is designed to meet the unique needs and strategic priorities of each HBCU partner and will enhance student success, empower faculty, and modernize business education through innovation-focused initiatives. The overarching program goals aim to:

Increase Access & Support: Award scholarships and expand mentorship participation

Accelerate Career Outcomes: Improve internship, co-op, and full-time job placements

Strengthen Talent Pipelines: Grow enrollment in targeted academic programs that align with industry and future workforce needs.

Fuel Faculty Growth: Build faculty expertise in emerging business disciplines and support research that delivers innovative solutions to real-world challenges

The investment from FedEx is more than a financial contribution; it serves as a catalyst for progress, a pathway to opportunity, and a powerful affirmation of the role HBCUs play in shaping economic futures. This commitment ensures that talented students-regardless of background-have access to the tools and experiences needed to compete in the global marketplace.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-invests-in-hbcu-pathways-through-2-million-commitment-1150116