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WKN: 924838 | ISIN: US5261071071 | Ticker-Symbol: LXI
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 19:10
411,20 Euro
-0,17 % -0,70
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
404,50408,2018:22
404,50408,2018:22
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 16:19 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lennox International Inc.: Lennox Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lennox board of directors (NYSE: LII) approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of common stock, payable April15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

About Lennox: Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. We are committed to sustainability and creating comfortable, healthier environments for residential and commercial customers. Our innovative portfolio includes cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems, along with a comprehensive range of HVAC parts, supplies, and services that support the full lifecycle of customer needs. Additional information is available at www.lennox.com.

Media Contact
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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