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WKN: A0LGQX | ISIN: FR0010411983 | Ticker-Symbol: SDRC
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 18:32
30,320 Euro
-1,24 % -0,380
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,42030,52019:09
30,42030,52019:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 18:34 Uhr
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SCOR: Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Tuesday 28 April 2026 - Availability of Preparatory Documents

Press release
20 March 2026 - N° 06

Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Tuesday 28 April 2026

Availability of Preparatory Documents

The shareholders of SCOR SE (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined Shareholders' Meeting, to be held on:

Tuesday 28 April 2026
at 10:30 a.m. (Paris time)
at the headquarters of SCOR SE
5, avenue Kléber
75016 Paris
France

The notice of meeting (avis de réunion) was published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (Bulletin no. 34) and contains the agenda, together with the text of the resolutions to be submitted to shareholders for approval at this Combined Shareholders' Meeting.

Holders of bearer shares are invited to contact their authorised financial intermediary to obtain the proxy or postal voting forms. Holders of registered shares will receive these documents directly with their notice of convening.

All information relating to this Combined Shareholders' Meeting is available on the Company's website at the following address: https://www.scor.com/en/2026-combined-shareholders-meeting.

The documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81, R. 225-83 and R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available as of today on the Company's website at www.scor.com, under "Investors" / "2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting" / "Information and Documents related to the 2026 Combined Shareholders' Meeting".

In accordance with applicable legal and regulatory provisions, any shareholder may also consult these documents at the Company's headquarters from the date of publication of the notice of convening (avis de convocation), being no later than the fifteenth (15th) day preceding the Combined Shareholders' Meeting.

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company's website (www.scor.com).

*

* *

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer



As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.



The Group generated premiums of EUR 18.7 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.



For more information, visit: www.scor.com

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com



Investor Relations
Thomas Fossard
InvestorRelations@scor.com



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All content published by the SCOR group since January 1, 2024, is certified with Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity of this content at wiztrust.com.

Attachment

  • SCOR Press Release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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