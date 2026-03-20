Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) -ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") announced today that all five of the nominees proposed by management of the Company for election to its board of directors were elected at the Company's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held today.

The Meeting was contested, with an alternative slate of five dissident nominees being proposed at the Meeting. Management's nominee directors, consisting of Correne Loeffler, Catherine Flax, Jonson Sun, Daryl Heald and Hudheifa Moawalla, received the highest number of votes "For" and were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

A total of 78,569,485 common shares, or 86.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Results of the vote for each director nominee are set out below.

Management Nominees Votes For (#) Correne Loeffler 55,354,991 Daryl Heald 55,357,525 Jonson Sun 55,245,525 Catherine Flax 55,356,525 Hudheifa Moawalla 55,340,991

Dissident Nominees Votes For (#) Talal A. Debs 21,842,820 Richard K. Walker 21,842,820 J. Fife Symington IV 21,842,820 John Michael Lovell 21,842,820 Ungad Chadda 21,842,820

In addition to the election of directors, at the Meeting shareholders approved the re-appointment of Reliant CPA, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors, ratified and approved the Company's amended and restated advance notice policy and ratified, confirmed and approved the Company's stock option plan. The Company's full Report of Voting Results will be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in due course.

"On behalf of Zefiro's board of directors, I would like to thank shareholders for their support and endorsement of our strategy to unlock value for all investors," said Correne Loeffler, Chair of Zefiro's Board of Directors. "With the outcome of the proxy contest now behind us, we will continue to focus on aggressively capturing market opportunities to further increase revenue."

About Zefiro Methane Corp

Zefiro is an Environmental Services Company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

Michael Downs, the Chief Financial Officer of the Company is responsible for this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seeks", "believes", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", "anticipates" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information including statements regarding the Company's objective to increase revenue. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289384

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.