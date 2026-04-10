During the January-March 2026 period, Zefiro subsidiary P&G completed its first-ever project in Louisiana three weeks ahead of schedule, in addition to over 35% of wells in Wood 12F, its second-largest ever orphan well project

Zefiro's revenue for FQ3 2026 is expected to be approximately USD $11.0 million1, representing an increase of over 50% compared to the same quarter in the prior year

Bradford, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2026) - ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (FSE: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the "Company", "Zefiro", or "ZEFI") is pleased to announce that it had strong performance for the winter season during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, which is also the third quarter of Zefiro's 2026 fiscal year ("FQ3 2026").



In previous years, the months of January/February/March had been a season of relatively low business activity for Zefiro due to the seasonality of plug-and-abandonment ("P&A") work in the Appalachia region. With recent strategic expansions to its footprint in the United States, Zefiro was able to ramp up its operations during this period for overall improved performance and solid momentum continuing into the present quarter.

Below is an overview of Zefiro's business highlights from the FQ3 2026 period, signaling a positive trajectory for the Company's continued growth.

Quarterly Revenue Growth of More than 50% Year-Over-Year (YoY)

Zefiro's revenue for FQ3 2026 is expected to be approximately USD $11.0 million1, representing an increase of over 50% compared to revenue in the same quarter of the prior year, which was approximately USD $6.94 million.

For official data and additional insights regarding the Company's financial performance during this period, please refer to Zefiro's official earnings results for FQ3 2026, which are expected to be published in mid-May 2026.

Over 35% of Wells Completed for Wood 12F (Ohio)

In February 2026, Zefiro announced that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin, Inc. ("P&G") was awarded the scope of work for Wood 12F. This 37-well project in Wood County, Ohio is an orphan well project valued at approximately USD $4.5 million2, and will be the second-largest orphan well project ever completed by P&G.

As of the end of FQ3 2026, a total of 13 of the 37 wells had been completed in Wood 12F, representing over 35% of the allocation of wells to be remediated in this project.

Richland 5 Orphan Well Project (Ohio)

During FQ3 2026, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources ("ODNR") awarded P&G the scope of work for Richland 5, an orphan well project valued at USD $816,332.502.





Cameron Parish, Louisiana: P&G Crew Members are Pictured Staging Equipment After Completing One Well and Before Moving to the Next Well Site

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Louisiana: First Project Completion and Securing Contractor License

In January 2026, Zefiro announced that P&G received official approval to begin a three-month energy infrastructure project in the state of Louisiana, valued at over USD $5 million. This was completed during FQ3 2026, three weeks ahead of schedule. P&G also now holds a contractor license in the state of Louisiana, which will allow for further expansion of its presence in this key market.

Methane Monitoring/Quantification

P&G quantified methane emissions on 407 wells during the FQ3 2026 period. This component of Zefiro's core operations is expected to continue alongside its P&A activities as demand persists for methane measurement, particularly under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Methane Emissions Reduction Program ("MERP").

Zefiro Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, "Zefiro performed very well in FQ3 2026, as we navigated another launch in a new region to continue growing the scale of our business. During this period, we stayed busy on the operational front while also diligently preparing for what we expect to be very active seasons in the coming spring, summer, and fall. Zefiro's management team and Board of Directors are now all fully aligned in terms of prioritizing actual revenue through proven and established channels, which I believe puts us back on track to drive compounding business growth on a continuous basis. We look forward to building upon this momentum in the present quarter with the objective of making 2026 a noteworthy year for Zefiro and its shareholders."

Footnotes

1 Please note that these figures for revenue and growth are subject to final review and audit, and the stated revenue growth does not necessarily reflect other outcomes such as profitability

2 These stated revenue amounts were not fully realized within the FQ3 2026 period

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is a U.S. environmental services company focused on strategically addressing methane emissions. Its fully integrated core operations include plugging oil/gas wells and measuring methane leaks. In 2025, Zefiro became the first-ever project developer to sell carbon credits originated under the ACR's orphan well methodology. Zefiro is also leveraging its team's expertise to develop a portfolio of proprietary environmental technologies, which can be commercialized at a global scale. For more information about Zefiro, visit https://www.zefiromethane.com/ and Follow Zefiro on LinkedIn.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

ZEFIRO METHANE CORP.

Catherine Flax

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including U.S. and Canadian securities regulations and laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions of management, including those of Zefiro Methane Corp., as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements typically include words such as "anticipates," "outlook", "seeks", "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," "potential," "targets," "goals," "vision," "strategy," and similar expressions or variations thereof. These statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's operational outlook, expansion plans, future direction, strategic initiatives, business plans, regulatory environment, growth prospects, pipeline, financial performance, timing and scope of projects, future market conditions, funding and capital requirements, partnerships, or other business developments. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all.

In addition, any statements made in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in regulatory or political environments, operational risks, financing risks, market demand for emissions reduction or environmental services, delays in project execution, reliance on third-party partners or vendors, competition, and the overall economic environment. For a more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks, see the section entitled "Financial Risks" in Zefiro's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2025 and "Risk Factors" in Zefiro's annual information form for the year ended June 30, 2025, each of which is available under Zefiro's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) Adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) Changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) Changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; (iv) Failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals; (v) Reported revenue for the FQ3 2026 period differing from the expected figure mentioned in the press release; as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Zefiro Methane Corp. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Also, this news release may include market and industry data obtained from various publicly available sources and other sources believed by the Company to be true. Although the Company believes it to be reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data from third-party sources referred to in this presentation or analyzed or verified the underlying reports relied upon or referred to by such sources, or ascertained the underlying assumptions relied upon by such sources. The Company does not make any representation as to the accuracy of such information.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Zefiro Methane Corp., nor shall it form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms

Disclosures relating to investor relations firms retained by Zefiro Methane Corp. can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292028

Source: Zefiro Methane Corp.