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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 15:30
5,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,30021:29
5,2005,35021:00
ACCESS Newswire
20.03.2026 21:14 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Stagwell Inc. Reports Equity Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / Stagwell Inc. (the "Company") announced today the grant of equity inducement awards. Effective March 17, 2026, the Company granted a total of 122,484 restricted stock units to five new employees. Each restricted stock unit represents the right to receive one share of the Company's Class A common stock. The restricted stock units will vest in two installments, with one-third vesting on the second anniversary of the grant date and two-thirds vesting on the third anniversary of the grant date. The restricted stock units are subject to accelerated vesting upon (i) termination of employment by the Company without Cause or (ii) death or disability. The Company granted these awards as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at ?www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:
Madi Wick
pr@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-inc.-stgw-reports-equity-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-1149270

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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