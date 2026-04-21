Stagwell: MONO Names Jeffrey Gorder CEO as Agency Enters Next Chapter of Growth and Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / MONO, the Minneapolis-based advertising and branding agency and part of the Stagwell network, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey Gorder as Chief Executive Officer, ushering in the agency's next chapter of growth, modernization, and transformation.

(L) Chris Lange, Founder & Chief Creative Officer (R) Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Gorder

Gorder returns to MONO where he spent more than a decade including leading a significant period of expansion as Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director of MONO's San Francisco office.

He succeeds CEO and Founding Partner Jim Scott, who helped lead MONO's rise from a small start-up to a nationally recognized creative powerhouse over 22 years, growing the boutique agency to serve some of the world's most iconic brands, including Apple, Google, Molson Coors, PepsiCo, Target, Macy's, and Walmart.

"Jeffrey brings a modern perspective, a strong understanding of how agencies need to evolve, and a leadership style that aligns with where our clients and our industry are headed. I am thrilled to pass the leadership baton to him." said Scott.

Gorder will lead MONO in partnership with Founder and Chief Creative Officer Chris Lange, whose creative vision has shaped MONO's award-winning work since its inception in 2003.

"He has the experience, relationships, and ambition to help lead MONO into its next era. I'm extremely proud of what we've built, and I'm excited to partner with Jeffrey and our entire leadership team to evolve and modernize MONO," said Lange.?

Most recently, Gorder co-founded Citizen Inside, a Minneapolis-based consultancy focused on helping Fortune 500 companies modernize their marketing ecosystems, in-house agency models, and technology-driven strategy. He rejoins MONO at a time when brands are seeking partners who can bring together strategy, creativity, AI-driven technology, and organizational evolution in new ways.

"Returning to MONO is both deeply personal and incredibly energizing," said Gorder. "This has always been an agency with a distinctive strategic point of view and a rare design-led creative culture. What excites me most is the opportunity to build on that foundation for a new era. With MONO's strategic and creative strength, combined with Stagwell's AI-powered solutions and partner network, we have an opportunity to deliver even greater impact for our clients. The chance to do that alongside Chris and the entire leadership team makes this a perfect fit."

About MONO

MONO is a Minneapolis-based advertising and branding agency known for creating distinctive, design-led brand and campaign work for some of the world's most recognized companies. As part of the Stagwell network, MONO combines strategic, creative, and modern marketing capabilities to help clients build brands that matter.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact

Madi Wick

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Jeffrey Gorder

Jeffrey.gorder@mono-1.com

612-816-0228

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mono-names-jeffrey-gorder-ceo-as-agency-enters-next-chapter-of-g-1159232