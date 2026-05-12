Stagwell: The Harris Poll Introduces AI-Ready Research Packet in Partnership with NeuIQ, Transforming How Enterprise Clients Access and Activate Research Intelligence

A first-of-its-kind offering that converts traditional research outputs into structured, governed, AI-ready intelligence built for clients' pre-existing, internal AI systems.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / The Harris Poll, a global public opinion and advisory firm and part of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), today announced the launch of its AI-Ready Research Packet, developed in partnership with NeuIQ, The Harris Poll's AI transformation partner.

The offering converts traditional research deliverables - including PDFs, PowerPoints, Excel/CSV cross-tabs, and other raw data files - into structured, governed, AI-ready intelligence that enterprise clients can immediately ingest into their own AI systems and activate through AI agents with no new system adoption.

The AI-Ready Research Packet marks a significant evolution in how The Harris Poll delivers research to its clients, addressing one of the most pressing challenges facing enterprise organizations today: the growing incompatibility between traditional research outputs and modern AI infrastructure.

Delivering Research Built for the AI Era

As enterprises accelerate investment in data lakes, large language models, and AI-driven decision-making systems, third-party research has increasingly become a bottleneck. Most insights firms continue to deliver findings in outdated formats that require significant manual transformation before they can be used inside AI systems. The Harris Poll's AI-Ready Research Packet eliminates that friction entirely.

Through NeuIQ's existing technology, The Harris Poll now delivers research outputs that are ingestible, traceable, and optimized for Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) - enabling enterprise models to reason, cite, and predict with confidence (read: no hallucination) using The Harris Poll intelligence at their core.

"We're changing how we deliver our research because our clients deserve outputs that blend easily into their existing structures and meet them where they need it most," said John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll.

"The AI-Ready Research Packet delivers the intelligence our clients have always trusted from The Harris Poll in a structured, governed, and ready for whatever they're building format," adds Jenna Lauer, The Harris Poll's CCO. "This is what it looks like when a market research firm leads into the AI era for its clients, rather than catching up to it."

"NeuIQ was built on the belief that data and AI should work together seamlessly and that the insights industry has a critical role to play in driving real Decision Intelligence for enterprises," said Naeem Harnekar, CEO of NeuIQ. "Our partnership with The Harris Poll is exactly the kind of transformation we set out to enable: taking world-class insights and making them decision-grade intelligence that is natively compatible with the AI infrastructure enterprises are building right now. This is a first-mover moment for the industry."

What is Delivered

The Harris Poll's AI-Ready Research Packet is available as part of any client research engagement and provides clients with:

AI-ready intelligence files : structured outputs and governed summary intelligence, optimized for direct ingestion into enterprise AI environments and data lakes.

RAG-optimized research: outputs formatted for Retrieval-Augmented Generation, enabling enterprise AI agents to reason and cite with confidence.

The Harris Poll reliability: over 70 years of methodological rigor, now delivered in a format built for the systems of today and tomorrow.

Seamless integration: research that plugs directly into existing enterprise AI infrastructure with no reformatting required.

The AI-Ready Research Packet is available across The Harris Poll's solutions and services portfolio, delivered in partnership with NeuIQ.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest-running and most respected surveys in American history, tracking public opinion, corporate reputation, and brand health since 1956. As part of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), The Harris Poll delivers research, analytics, and measurement solutions to the world's leading brands. With a global reach of more than ninety countries, The Harris Poll offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release. The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. www.theharrispoll.com

About NeuIQ

NeuIQ is an AI services firm purpose-built to guide enterprises through every stage of their intelligence journey - engineering the data foundations that make them AI-Ready, the workflows that keep them AI-Enabled, and the agentic systems that make them truly AI-Native.

Grounded in the belief that without clean, unified, and trusted data, AI cannot deliver meaningful decisions or competitive advantage, NeuIQ's work spans AI platforms, analytics, agentic AI, and orchestration, all designed to embed decision intelligence directly into how the business runs.

NeuIQ partners with enterprises to move beyond fragmented systems and isolated pilots to AI-native operating models where intelligence is a competitive advantage. www.neuiq.ai

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Quintin Simmons, Media Relations at The Harris Poll

quintin.simmons@harrispoll.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-harris-poll-introduces-ai-ready-research-packet-in-partnersh-1165893