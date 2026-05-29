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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
29.05.26 | 08:11
5,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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5,9005,95017:19
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ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
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Stagwell's Chief People Officer Stephanie Howley Named to The Wall Street Journal Leadership Institute's CPO Council

The premier network fosters connection, insights and curated experiences for human resource leaders across industries

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced that Chief People Officer Stephanie Howley has joined The Wall Street Journal Leadership Institute's CPO Council, an exclusive community of talent leaders shaping the future of work in the global marketplace.

"I'm honored to join The Wall Street Journal Leadership Institute's CPO Council alongside such an accomplished group of people leaders," said Howley. "This is an incredible opportunity to engage with thought leaders in the talent space and ensure Stagwell remains at the cutting edge of how we attract, develop, and retain world-class talent. As the workplace continues to evolve, collaboration and the exchange of ideas across industries are more important than ever - and I'm proud to bring those insights back to a company that is already pushing the boundaries of what great looks like."

As Chief People Officer at Stagwell, Howley brings more than 20 years of experience leading people strategy. At Stagwell, she has helped shape a high-performing culture defined by top talent across creative, technology, and AI, positioning the network to attract, develop, and retain the best people in the industry.

Prior to joining Stagwell, Howley served as Executive Vice President, Managing Director, People Team, North America at BCW Global, where she led the integration of North American teams following the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe. Earlier in her career, she was EVP of Human Resources at Cohn & Wolfe in a global role, during which time the agency earned repeated recognition as a "Best Place to Work" from organizations including PRWeek, PRNEWS, Ad Age, and Crain's New York Business. In 2012, Howley became the first HR professional recognized in PRWeek's 40 Under 40 list.

For more information on The Wall Street Journal Leadership Institute's CPO Council and its members, visit https://leadershipinstitute.wsj.com/cpo/

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Axford
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwells-stgw-chief-people-officer-stephanie-howley-named-to-th-1171776

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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