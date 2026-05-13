Stagwell: Sport Beach Announces Initial Programming Lineup for Cannes 2026 Alongside Key Brands and Athletes

New athletes joining the programming include Ken Griffey Jr., Noah Lyles, CC Sabathia, Maria Sharapova, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity, today announced its initial programming lineup alongside additions to its athlete and partner roster. SPORT BEACH is driven by an ethos of elite co-creation where speakers and attendees engage in high-energy stage moments and off-stage conversations. This year, SPORT BEACH Cannes 2026 will feature a bold slate of mainstage, roundtable and social formats, delivering insights, conversations and community that audiences won't find anywhere else.

New athletes added to the roster include MLB Hall of Famer, Ken Griffey Jr., Olympic Champion sprinter Noah Lyles, New York Yankees Hall of Famer CC Sabathia, tennis champion and entrepreneur Maria Sharapova, NFL wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba, 2024Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, and 2024 Paralympic Gold Medalist Hunter Woodhall.

SPORT BEACH is also pleased to welcome new brands, executives, and talent to the stage including, MLB CMO, Uzma Rawn Dowler, Boston Athletic Association President & CEO, Jack Fleming, Lenovo SVP & CMO of IDG & International Markets, Emily Ketchen, Taco Bell Chief Business Officer, Taylor Montgomery, Eli Lilly CMO, Lina Polimeni, Diageo Vice President of Global Sports, Rick Pineda, Crux Football Founder & CEO, Bex Smith, New York Liberty Chief Business Officer Shana Stephenson, Oura Ring CMO, Doug Sweeny and more. Check out the full roster at sportbeach.com.

The SPORT BEACH Cannes partner roster also features an exciting wave of new brands including DICK'S Sporting Goods, GoDigital Music, Livewire, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., OpenX, The Sphere, and Trailblazing, while SPORT BEACH also celebrates the return of valued partners such as Diageo, Glance by InMobi, Microsoft Advertising, Minute Media, Nexxen, and Snap Inc. The team is also pleased to introduce newsletter partner, The Current, who will be collaborating with SPORT BEACH over the next two months on THE BRIEF: a weekly newsletter giving fans behind the scenes looks at some of the top business athletes, executives, and marketers that SPORT BEACH has to offer.

Apply to attend HERE.

Newly Announced Athlete Partners

Hunter Woodhall (track & field) - Hunter Woodhall is a three-time Paralympian and 2024 Gold Medalist in the 400m T62. He has won five Paralympic medals, holds the American Records in both the 100m and 400m and ran the world's fastest T64 400 meters. Born with fibular hemimelia, Hunter had both legs amputated below the knees as an infant and went on to become the first double amputee to earn an NCAA Division 1 scholarship, competing as a four-time All-American at the University of Arkansas.

Tara Davis Woodhall (track & field) - Tara Davis-Woodhall is the reigning Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion in the long jump. A two-time Olympian ranked #1 globally, she has been undefeated in the long jump over the last two years and has won three consecutive U.S. Outdoor National Championships between 2022-2025. Known as "America's Cowgirl," her signature style and electric personality have made her a fan favorite on and off the field. She is a four-time NCAA All-American and former double-record breaker at the University of Texas. In 2025, Tara joined ATHLOS as the headlining field event athlete, helping bring long jump to the spotlight of this all-female track showcase created by Alexis Ohanian. With over 3 million viewers, Tara's involvement is helping shape the future of women's athletics. Now serving as an Assistant Track & Field Coach at Kansas State University, Tara mentors the next generation of athletes, sharing her expertise, work ethic, and love for the sport.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (football) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba began his NFL career when the Seattle Seahawks selected him with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After a promising rookie season, he quickly developed into one of the league's premier young receivers, known for his elite route running, strong hands, and ability to create explosive plays after the catch. In 2025, Smith-Njigba delivered a historic breakout campaign, leading the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards while earning Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro, and NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. He capped off the season by helping lead Seattle to a Super Bowl championship, solidifying his status as one of the NFL's elite wide receivers.

Maria Sharapova (tennis) - Maria Sharapova is a world-class tennis champion, entrepreneur, and New York Times best-selling author known not only for her athletic ability and winning mindset, but also for her tremendous off-court cultural impact and business savvy. A five-time major champion, former world No. 1, and Olympic medalist who achieved the rare and illustrious feat of a career Grand Slam, Maria is considered one of the greatest competitors in tennis history and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2025. Maria's signature steely mentality seamlessly carried over from the court to the boardroom, where she has thrived as a founder, CEO, and entrepreneur. During her playing career, she found commercial success through a variety of high-profile endorsement deals with luxury brands such as Porsche, Evian, and Tiffany, which helped bridge the worlds of tennis and fashion. In the years since, Maria has invested in and advised several well-known companies, including Supergoop!, Bala Bangles, Tonal, Therabody, Public.com, MoonPay, and Cofertility. Maria also sits on the board of Moncler and serves as a wellness ambassador for Aman Hotels and global brand ambassador for both Stella Artois and Nike. Her aptitude for investing even led her to become one of the guest Sharks on ABC's hit series, "Shark Tank." Maria also hosts a podcast in partnership with Vox Media that challenges how female ambition is defined and discussed. On her show, Pretty Tough, Maria sits down with high-achieving women for candid, wide-ranging conversations about pursuing excellence - on their own terms.

CC Sabathia (baseball) - A 19-season MLB veteran, CC Sabathia retired as one of the most accomplished pitchers of his generation across a playing career for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians, and Milwaukee Brewers. A 6x All-Star, ALCS MVP, AL Cy Young Award winner and Black Ace, Sabathia was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025. In 2024, Sabathia was elected to the Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame. Sabathia signed with the Yankees in 2009 in what was, at the time, the largest-ever contract for a pitcher in MLB history. As a Yankee, Sabathia led MLB in wins in both 2009 and 2010 and became a World Series champion in 2009. Sabathia finished fourth all-time in strikeouts with the Yankees (1700) and top 10 in both wins (134) and games started (306). Sabathia and his wife Amber formed the PitCCh In Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, in 2008. The foundation's mission is to enrich the lives of inner-city youth by raising their self-esteem through educational and athletic activities in the New York Tri-State area and Northern California. The foundation showcases three signature programs that provide young people with the tools to be successful in school and off the field: All-Star Baseball Clinic, Youth Backpack Program, and Baseball Field Renovations. In early 2020, Sabathia was named Special Advisor to New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, where he served until 2022. Since 2020, Sabathia has served as the Board Vice President for the Players' Alliance, a group of more than 100 active and former professional players united to use their voice and platform to create new opportunities for the Black community in all areas of baseball and society. In April 2022, Sabathia was named MLB's Special Assistant to the Commissioner in a new role developed specifically to address areas critical to the future of the sport, including player relations, social responsibility & impact, youth participation, and broadcasting. Sabathia also serves as an analyst on MLB Network's Clubhouse Edition broadcasts, where he calls games with other former players. In 2023, Sabathia and Amber co-founded Grapefruit Media, launching New Wave in partnership with Uninterrupted. A platform for minority athletes to grow their legacy from seed to fruit. CC and Amber, both natives of Vallejo, CA, reside in New Jersey, where they are raising four children.

Noah Lyles (track & field) - Noah Lyles was the 2024 Olympic 100 meter Champion as well as an 8-Time World Champion and American Record Holder in the 200 meters. Lyles is also the Founder of Iconic Productions, his own production studio.

Ken Griffey Jr. (baseball) - Ken Griffey Jr. is an MLB Hall of Famer known as "The Kid," famous for his iconic backward cap, effortless swing, and spectacular defense as a center fielder, primarily for the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds, becoming one of the game's most beloved icons with 630 home runs, 10 Gold Gloves, and a 1997 AL MVP award, making history with his dad as the first father-son duo to play together in MLB and earning a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction in 2016.

Newly Announced Brand and Media Partners

Diageo, is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK'S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK'S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK'S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping. Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives.

GoDigital Music, a flagship division of GoDigital, is a premier full-stack "mini-major" music company operating at the intersection of technology, finance, and artistry. Leveraging proprietary business intelligence and over $1 billion in raised capital, the firm provides a comprehensive ecosystem that bridges the gap between creative vision and global commerce through distribution, publishing, label services, and catalog innovation. GoDigital Music specializes in identifying and investing in durable, culturally significant intellectual property across high-growth markets such as Reggaeton, Música Mexicana, Afrobeats, and Country, ensuring that every artist on its expansive roster receives the tailored support necessary to scale. By combining a global operational footprint with intentional artist development, the company remains a primary driver of the global cultural conversation, empowering diverse voices to thrive in an evolving marketplace.

Glance by InMobi, Glance is an intelligent shopping agent, redefining the commerce experience. Powered by proprietary agentic intelligence and generative AI, Glance delivers a hyper-personalized consumer experience across mobile and TV - shaping the new era of shopping. Glance is operated by Glance InMobi Pte. Ltd., a non-consolidated subsidiary of global technology leader InMobi, and is backed by Mithril Capital, Google and Jio Platforms. To learn more, visit glance.com.

Instacart, Instacart is a leading grocery technology company that partners with more than 2,200 retail banners - representing nearly 100,000 stores - to transform how people shop for the groceries they need from the retailers they trust, while creating flexible earning opportunities for shoppers. Through the Instacart Marketplace, Instacart Enterprise platform, and Instacart Ads ecosystem, the company powers ecommerce, fulfillment, in-store technology, AI offerings, and advertising for partners. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

Livewire, is a global gametech media company connecting brands to the world's 3.4 billion gamers through Play Powered Performance. This unified ecosystem combines the company's proprietary data platform Gamer.ID, premium gaming media, and award-winning strategy to give brands a single entry point into gaming. From in-game ads and custom integrations to world builds and exclusive IP partnerships with the NFL and Live Nation, Livewire enables brands to reach gamers at scale with precision. Clients include Samsung, Amazon, Netflix, Uber Eats, and L'Oréal. Learn more at www.livewire.group

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment), is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues - New York's Madison Square Garden, Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre - that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

Microsoft Advertising, is the partner for the AI era, helping brands connect with people in ways that meet the expectations of the next-generation consumer. We bring together trusted, AI-forward environments across work, life, and play, including Copilot, Bing, Xbox, LinkedIn, Outlook, Edge, Windows, MSN, and a global ecosystem of premium publishers. Powered by signals from more than one billion people, Microsoft Advertising delivers performance-driven advertising, commerce, and monetization solutions that help businesses protect brand value, earn preference, and drive results in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Minute Media, is a global technology and content company built for the future of sports consumption. Minute Media's proprietary technology platform enables the creation, distribution and monetization of digital content experiences, which powers Minute Media's portfolio of trusted content brands, including Sports Illustrated, The Players' Tribune, and FanSided as well as third-party publishers and advertisers. The technology platform also includes, STN Video, an online video platform (OVP), which provides access to a robust sports highlights rights portfolio. Minute Media is building the future of how the world connects with sport, powered by innovation, shared globally and trusted by millions of fans and the partners we serve. For more information, visit www.minutemedia.com.

Nexxen, Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform ("DSP") and supply-side platform ("SSP"), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today's converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise. Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

OUTFRONT Media Inc., is one of the largest and most trusted out-of-home media companies in the U.S., helping brands connect with audiences in the moments and environments that matter most. As OUTFRONT evolves, it's defining a new era of in-real-life (IRL) marketing, turning public spaces into platforms for creativity, connection, and cultural relevance. With a nationwide footprint across billboards, digital displays, transit systems, and other out-of-home formats, OUTFRONT turns creative into powerful real-world experiences. Its in-house agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, and award-winning innovation team, XLabs, deliver standout storytelling, supported by advanced technology and data tools that can drive measurable impact.

Snap, Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company's three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and its AR glasses, Spectacles. For more information, visit snap.com

Sportico, Sportico is a digital content platform providing sports industry news, data, insights, strategies, leadership and live media experiences for professionals in the $600 billion sports industry. Launched by Penske Media in 2020 as the global media and publishing leader in the business of sports, Sportico has offices in New York and Los Angeles with reporters throughout the world committed to providing breaking news in the sports business industry covered by the world's top journalists.

Spotter, partners with creators and brands to unlock new forms of growth through creator-led content and storytelling. For creators, Spotter provides flexible capital and strategic support to help them produce, scale, and monetize hit programming across brand partnerships, licensing, and long-term business growth. For brands, Spotter serves as a strategic partner, collaborating to develop authentic integrations and creator-first campaigns that drive cultural relevance and measurable impact. Through deep, long-term partnerships, Spotter unlocks predictable revenue for creators while delivering scalable, performance-driven storytelling opportunities for brands across platforms. Generating more than 88 billion monthly watch-time minutes, with 71% on CTV, Spotter sits at the center of a rapidly evolving media ecosystem led by the most influential creators in the world.

The Current, The Current is a global ad tech news platform reporting from the epicenter of digital transformation. By covering emerging topics like connected TV, streaming audio, live sports and retail data, we help advertising insiders and marketing decision-makers navigate the open internet with an eye on what's new and underreported.