Stagwell: BERA.ai Launches LLM Brand Rankings, Connecting How AI Models See Your Brand to Revenue and Growth

New capability embedded in the BERA brand management platform lets marketers compare their BERA Score and Love Curve position against how leading LLMs rank their brand

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / BERA.ai, the only brand measurement platform to tie brand equity to revenue and business growth, today announced the debut of BERA LLM Brand Rankings, a new capability built directly into the BERA platform. For the first time, marketers can see how large language models (LLMs) rank their brand alongside the proprietary BERA Score and Love Curve, with the ability to understand what to do next to improve their LLM rankings.

As consumers increasingly turn to ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other AI assistants to discover, compare, and choose brands, a brand's visibility inside LLMs has become a new front in the battle for growth. Until now, marketers had to leverage SEO-focused tools to track AI rankings, with no way to connect that visibility to brand equity or revenue; BERA.ai closes that gap.

"Brand has always lived wherever consumers make decisions, and today, more of those decisions start with a prompt to an LLM," said Kraig Schulz, Chief Customer Officer at BERA.ai. "We're showing brand leaders how their BERA Score, position on the Love Curve, and LLM rankings move together, as well as how to improve their brand position with LLMs. Coupled with new Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) integrations, BERA can recommend ways to improve your brand position with LLMs. That, along with our Brand-to-Business connection, is a category of insight you can't get anywhere else."

What LLM Brand Rankings unlocks

Embedded inside the BERA platform, LLM Brand Rankings gives brand, marketing, and insights teams a single view of:

How leading LLMs such as Gemini, ChatGPT, and Claude rank their brand across the categories

Side-by-side comparison of their BERA Score and Love Curve position against LLM ranking performance, exposing where brand equity and AI visibility align or diverge

The key sources defining each ranking , so teams can see how AI models define their brand as well as what steps to take to improve their LLM rankings

The connection to Brand-to-Business, BERA's proprietary analysis linking brand equity to sales, revenue, and enterprise value, so LLM visibility is measured against business outcomes, not vanity metrics

Built for the brands that already trust BERA.ai

BERA.ai is the only brand measurement platform that ties brand equity back to revenue and business growth. Its Brand-to-Business analysis is trusted by Fortune 500 companies to measure and predict the financial value of brand investment. LLM Brand Rankings extends that same rigor into the AI era, giving enterprise marketers a defensible, decision-grade view of AI visibility not a standalone SEO add-on disconnected from how the brand actually performs.

LLM Brand Rankings is available now to BERA.ai clients inside the BERA brand management platform.

About BERA.ai

BERA.ai is the only brand intelligence platform that measures the true Brand-to-Business connection, proving how brand equity drives revenue, growth, and long-term value. Independently validated by third parties, BERA's approach delivers actionable insights that help the world's leading brands defend, justify, and optimize their marketing investments. BERA.ai is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Learn more at bera.ai.

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ:STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bourne-Peters, PR Director

Alyssa.Bourne-Peters@themarketingcloud.com

+1 917-592-9795

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bera.ai-launches-llm-brand-rankings-connecting-how-ai-models-see-1171872