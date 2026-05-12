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WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 15:56
5,500 Euro
+2,80 % +0,150
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STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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5,1005,15017:12
5,1005,15017:11
ACCESS Newswire
12.05.2026 16:38 Uhr
132 Leser
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Stagwell Media Platform Appoints Dru Sil to Global Product Managing Director

Sil will oversee global product development and media activation for Stagwell Media Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:?STGW), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced the appointment of Dru Sil as Global Product Managing Director of Stagwell Media Platform, effective immediately. Reporting to Matt Adams, Global CEO of Stagwell Media Platform (SMP), Sil will lead the development, execution, and strategy of SMP's product suite. In this role, he will oversee global media activation as well as product development and integration across Stagwell.

Sil brings more than 15 years of commerce and product experience across startups and global agency networks. Recently, he served as Global Commerce Product Lead at Annalect within Omnicom. Prior to that, Sil held multiple roles across Omnicom and WPP in product strategy, partner co-development, and marketing science, where he developed solutions for brands including Diageo, Dyson, General Mills, Kimberly-Clark, Jaguar/Land Rover, PepsiCo, TJ Maxx, Tyson Foods, and Unilever.

The?appointment?follows a year of strong momentum for?Stagwell including the launches of Stagwell Search+ and The Machine earlier this year. In July 2025, Stagwell established Stagwell Media Platform,?a centralized team of?global?media, technology,?and data investment experts?led by Matt Adams, designed to optimize trading and investment products and deliver media activation solutions for Stagwell's global client base.

Matt Adams, Global CEO of?Stagwell?Media Platform, said, "Dru is an exceptional talent, and his technology and business strategy background uniquely positions him to build and scale our global product suite. He will play a critical role in advancing product development and integration across our media solutions, creating a clear competitive advantage for our clients."

Dru Sil,?recently appointed?Global Product Managing Director of Stagwell Media Platform,?added, "Stagwell is at the forefront of agentic product solutions, and I am excited to work with Matt and the broader team to bring this product suite to life worldwide. The network is perfectly positioned to operate at the speed and scale required in today's media and technology landscape, driving both innovation and growth for our clients."

About?Stagwell?

Stagwell?is?the global?challenger?network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.?

Contact:

Quinn Werner
Stagwell
PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-media-platform-appoints-dru-sil-to-global-product-manag-1166120

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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