Stagwell: BERA.ai Launches Brand-to-Business AI Agent, Delivering Same-Day, Board-Ready Insights on Business Impact

Converts weeks of analysis into hours, helping CMOs connect brand performance directly to business outcomes

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / BERA.ai, the only brand management platform that connects brand equity to business outcomes, today announced the launch of its Brand-to-Business AI Agent, a new service offering that delivers same-day, board-ready reports on a brand's business impact. The new agent delivers timely, decision-grade brand insights to marketing and brand leaders exactly when they need them, cutting a process that once took months to complete to less than an hour.

The Brand-to-Business AI Agent builds on BERA's proven Brand-to-Business methodology, which uses Consumer Cross-Sectional Modeling, Time Series Correlation, and Marketing Mix Model (MMM) Integration to quantify how brand equity drives revenue. The new AI agent enables clients to request an analysis and receive a fully synthesized, presentation-ready report the same day, eliminating the bottleneck that has historically stood between brand teams and the financial proof points their leadership demands.

"Our clients don't operate on a two-week clock anymore. Their boards, CFOs, and CEOs want answers now," said Kraig Schulz, Chief Customer Officer at BERA.ai. "A CMO can now ask a question on Friday afternoon and walk into a Monday board meeting with a defensible, data-backed answer about how their brand is driving revenue. That's a fundamental shift in how brand intelligence gets used inside the world's biggest companies, and it puts our clients in a stronger position every time the budget conversation comes up."

The launch arrives at a moment when marketing leaders are under increasing pressure to justify brand investment with business outcomes. Industry research has consistently shown that brand equity is a leading indicator of revenue - in some cases predicting business performance up to 12 months in advance - yet most organizations lack the tooling to surface those insights at the speed of business.

The Brand-to-Business AI Agent is available to BERA.ai clients immediately. It supports the full range of Brand-to-Business use cases, including brand valuation, budget defense, marketing mix optimization, and audience prioritization.

BERA.ai is part of Stagwell's The Marketing Cloud (NASDAQ:STGW). For more information, please visit https://bera.ai/request-demo/.

About BERA.ai

BERA.ai is the only brand intelligence platform that measures the true Brand-to-Business connection, proving how brand equity drives revenue, growth, and long-term value. Independently validated by third parties, BERA's approach delivers actionable insights that help the world's leading brands defend, justify, and optimize their marketing investments. BERA.ai is headquartered in Chicago, IL. Learn more at bera.ai.

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ:STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bourne-Peters, PR Director

Alyssa.Bourne-Peters@themarketingcloud.com

+1 917-592-9795

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bera.ai-launches-brand-to-businesstm-ai-agent-delivering-same-da-1165475