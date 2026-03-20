Pentair (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced that David A. Jones, Chair of the Board, will retire from the Company's Board of Directors at the end of his current term as a director at Pentair's annual general meeting of shareholders on May 5, 2026. Jones has served on Pentair's Board of Directors since 2003 and has been Chairman since 2018.

T. Michael Glenn, retired Executive Vice President, FedEx Corporation and Chief Executive Officer, FedEx Services, will assume the role of Chair following Jones's retirement. Glenn has served as an independent director on the Pentair Board since 2007 and has played a key role, notably as Chair of the Compensation Committee and as a member of the Governance Committee. Glenn brings extensive strategic, marketing and communications experience to the Board and has been an active participant in the development of Pentair's strategic plans and a strong proponent for strengthening the Company's branding and marketing initiatives.

"It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of the Pentair Board, and I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the Company's achievements over the past 23 years," Jones said. "I am confident in Pentair's future, and believe the Board, led by Mike, will continue to guide the Company towards ongoing success."

"The leadership at Pentair, both within the company and on the Board, continues to demonstrate why the Company is uniquely positioned to lead as a global water solutions provider," Glenn said. "I am grateful for Dave's guidance the past several years and am looking forward to taking on the Chair role."

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, I extend sincere appreciation for Dave's leadership and steady presence over the past two decades, as well as for his valuable expertise and the guidance he has provided to both our organization and myself," said John L. Stauch, President and CEO of Pentair. "Looking forward, we are committed to creating lasting value for our employees, our customers, and our shareholders and I am confident that Mike is the ideal leader to guide us into the future."

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2025 of approximately $4.2 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,000 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

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Contacts:

PENTAIR CONTACTS:

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: 763-656-5575

Email: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Vice President, Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com