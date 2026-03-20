Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) (Dios) undertakes a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of $500,000 at the price of $0.04 per share, pursuant to which 12,500,000 flow-through Common Shares could be issued, each Common Share accompanied of a half-warrant, one whole warrant entitling its holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share of Dios at $0.06 per share for two years.

Net proceeds will be used for drilling wholly-owned road accessible Au33 property hosting Heberto-Gold, James Bay, Quebec.

Heberto-Gold system is located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.





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Gold zones can be followed in strike and at depth. Gold is associated with fine-grained pyrite and magnetite in thick potassic altered shear zones. Dios looks for a large oxidized intrusion related gold deposit and associated gold-bearing shears. Marie-Jose Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person, approved this release.

Diamond

Drill Hole Depth from To (m) Length (m)

True width grams/ton gold 2015-1

within 18

7.50 26.65

30.40 8.65

22.9 4.79

2.13 2015-9 65 87 22 2.00 2015-10

within 77.25 87.25

95.70 10

18.45 2.47

1.8 2016-19

within 71

68 84

132 13.00

64.00 3.65

1.21 2016-13

Within 56.25 63.50

76.50 7.25

20.25

41.50 2.05

1.00

0.63 2015-5

within 62.35

61.35 65.70

68.40 3.35

7.05 3.93

1.88 2015-5 83.50 85.70 2.20 3.46 2015-6

within 96.25

92.25 100 3.75

7.75 3.36

2.23 2015-11

within 212.3

203.4 216 3.7

12.6 3.23

1.17 2016-14 108.35 116.45 8.10 1.65 2016-15 148.25 151.25 3.00 2.53 2016-17 183.20 185.50 2.30 1.45 2017-17

including

within 310.20 317.4

275m vert. 7.2

3.33

11 1,7

3.3

1.13 2017-24 40.50 50.50 10.00 0.81

Historical results: see 2015-2017, April 21, 2016 & Oct. 23, 2024 releases

Channel graded 5.18 g/t Au/5 meters in 2012.

Hole 19 (3.65g/t Au/13m) is 112 m west of Hole 1 and 50 m north of Hole 6 (2,23 g/t Au/7.75 m).

Hole 19 is 50 m south of Hole 1 (2.13 g/t Au/22.9m), of Hole 9 (2 g/t Au/22 m) & of Hole10 (1.8 g/t Au/18.45 m).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Dios Exploration Inc.