

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strides Pharma, a pharmaceutical company, has recalled approximately 89,592 bottles of Children's Ibuprofen Oral Suspension 100 mg due to potential contamination with foreign material, including a gel-like mass and black particles.



The affected lots are 7261973A and 7261974A with an expiration date of January 31, 2027.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified this as a Class II recall, indicating that exposure to the affected product could lead to temporary or medically reversible health effects, though the likelihood of serious harm is considered low.



Consumers who have the recalled product are advised to stop using it immediately and check the bottle labels for the affected lot numbers before discarding or returning the medication.



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