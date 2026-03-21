Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) today announced that it will host an industry session at the 52nd Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) on March 22, 2026, from 2:30pm 4pm CET in Madrid, Spain. The session, titled "Advances in TA-TMA Treatment: Evaluating the Role of a Novel Targeted Therapy," will be co-chaired by Rafael Duarte, MD, PhD, Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda, and Mohamad Mohty, MD, PhD, Hôpital Saint-Antoine, AP-HP, and will feature speakers Miguel-Angel Perales, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Michelle L. Schoettler, MD, MS, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

The EBMT Annual Meeting is a key event for professionals in transplantation and cellular therapy, bringing together stakeholders from around the world.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is an innovative, commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers and develops first-in-class protein and small-molecule therapeutics for large-market and orphan indications, with particular emphasis on complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive or compulsive disorders. Omeros' lead lectin pathway inhibitor YARTEMLEA(narsoplimab-wuug), which inhibits the pathway's effector enzyme MASP-2, is FDA-approved and commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA) in adult and pediatric patients aged two years and older. A marketing authorization application for YARTEMLEA in TA-TMA is currently under review at the European Medicines Agency. OMS1029, Omeros' long-acting MASP-2 inhibitor, has successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trials.

Under a recently announced asset purchase and licensing agreement, Novo Nordisk acquired global rights to zaltenibart (formerly OMS906), a MASP-3 inhibitor in clinical development for PNH and other alternative pathway indications, along with associated intellectual property and related assets. Omeros' pipeline also includes OMS527, a phosphodiesterase 7 inhibitor in clinical development for cocaine use disorder that is fully funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, as well as a growing portfolio of novel molecular and cellular oncology programs. For more information about Omeros and its programs, visit www.omeros.com.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Cook Williams

Cook Williams Communications, Inc.

Investor and Media Relations

IR@omeros.com