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WKN: A0JJT4 | ISIN: US05961W1053 | Ticker-Symbol: B4W
Frankfurt
20.03.26 | 08:10
59,00 Euro
+2,61 % +1,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO MACRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO MACRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,5060,0009:55
58,0059,0020.03.
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 18:36 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Banco Macro S.A. announces that it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire Banco Sáenz S.A.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: "BMA"; ByMA: "BMA") ("Banco Macro") and Fintech Digital LLC (collectively, the "Purchasers") announced today that they have entered into a stock purchase agreement with Liliana Mónica Frávega, Facundo Frávega and Luciano González-Lobo (collectively, the "Sellers"). Pursuant to this agreement, the Purchasers shall acquire, directly and indirectly, 100% of the outstanding capital stock and voting rights of Banco Sáenz S.A. (the "Agreement"), subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent.

The purchase price to be paid by the Purchasers to the Sellers on the closing date for the acquisition of the shares shall be equivalent to: (i) an amount in Argentine Pesos equal to the shareholders' equity of Banco Sáenz S.A., to be determined prior to closing; plus (ii) US$ 2,000,000 (Two Million United States Dollars), subject to any potential price adjustments that may apply in accordance with the Agreement.

This strategic transaction is part of Banco Macro S.A.'s expansion into the digital ecosystem and complements its recent entry into Personal Pay-the digital wallet of Personal-developed by Telecom Argentina S.A.. In this context, Banco Sáenz S.A. will operate as a banking platform designed to support the growth of such digital solutions, maintaining a distinct operation to ensure agility and flexibility.

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic. Until such approval is granted, Banco Sáenz S.A. will continue to operate normally as an independent entity. Consequently, the transaction will not result in any immediate changes for Personal Pay users.

This press release includes statements concerning potential future events involving Banco Macro that could differ materially from the events that actually occur. The differences could be caused by a number of risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Banco Macro's business. Banco Macro will not update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments.

IR Contact in Buenos Aires:
Jorge Scarinci | Chief Financial Officer
Nicolás A. Torres | Investor Relations
E-mail: [email protected] | Phone: (54 11) 5222 6682

SOURCE Banco Macro S.A.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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