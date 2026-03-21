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WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.03.26 | 20:44
7,750 US-Dollar
-15,30 % -1,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.03.2026 18:02 Uhr
150 Leser
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SMX Public Limited: SMX Reinforces Trust, Traceability, and Market Value Across Rare Earths and Precious Metals

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 21, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is redefining how rare earth elements and precious metals are verified, tracked, and protected-introducing a new standard of transparency for materials that underpin the global economy.

From the rare earths essential to electric vehicles, semiconductors, and advanced defense systems, to precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium that anchor both industry and finance, these resources are more critical than ever. Yet the systems used to validate their origin and movement have lagged behind their rising strategic importance.

As global demand intensifies and supply chains grow more complex, vulnerabilities are increasing. Issues such as mislabeling, unauthorized substitution, illicit sourcing, and gaps in provenance are putting both value and trust at risk.

SMX addresses these challenges with a fundamentally different approach.

Using its molecular marking technology, SMX enables materials to carry a permanent, invisible, and tamper-resistant identity from the moment they are extracted through every stage of refinement, manufacturing, and reuse. This identity connects to a secure digital record, allowing instant verification of origin, composition, and chain of custody.

The result is a shift in how materials are understood, managed, and traded.

Producers can authenticate and differentiate their output, protecting value in an increasingly competitive and scrutinized market. Refiners and processors gain confidence in the integrity and compliance of incoming materials. Manufacturers can verify that the inputs powering critical applications-from electronics to aerospace-meet the highest standards.

Regulators and governments benefit from enhanced visibility across borders, with verifiable data that supports enforcement of sanctions, export controls, and responsible sourcing frameworks.

In financial markets, where precious metals serve as both industrial inputs and stores of value, the ability to verify authenticity becomes even more consequential.

These materials often change hands multiple times throughout their lifecycle. By embedding traceability directly into the material itself, SMX enables each unit to carry a confirmed history-strengthening confidence in trading, reducing exposure to fraud, and enabling more transparent, efficient markets.

At the same time, SMX is enabling a more effective circular economy.

As industries increasingly recover rare earths and precious metals from end-of-life products, the ability to identify and validate those materials is critical. SMX ensures that recovered resources retain their identity and measurable value, supporting more efficient recycling and reintegration into global supply chains.

This capability is especially important as sourcing new materials becomes more costly, constrained, and geopolitically sensitive.

By making materials fully traceable and verifiable, SMX is not only safeguarding supply chains-it is elevating the intrinsic value of the materials themselves.

In a global economy where transparency, accountability, and resource efficiency are directly linked to performance, rare earth elements and precious metals are no longer simple commodities.

They are strategic assets-and their value is defined by trust.

SMX is building the infrastructure to embed that trust at the material level, enabling industries, governments, and markets to operate with greater clarity, security, and confidence.

As demand continues to accelerate, SMX is positioning itself at the forefront of a new paradigm-one where every material carries not just physical worth, but verified provenance.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-reinforces-trust-traceability-and-market-value-across-rare-e-1150465

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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