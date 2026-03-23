HONG KONG, Mar 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The humanoid robotics sector has reached another milestone. On 20 March, the Shanghai Stock Exchange confirmed that Unitree Robotics Co., Ltd. (operating entity: Hangzhou Yushu Technology Co., Ltd.) has received formal acceptance of its STAR Market IPO application, targeting proceeds of RMB 4.202 billion, with review status recorded as "Accepted". This marks Unitree Robotics' official push to become China's first A-share listed humanoid robot company, and signals that the embodied-intelligence industry is transitioning from a theme-driven narrative phase into a new stage of genuine capital-markets realisation.From publicly disclosed information, this IPO is not purely a concept re-rating event - it rests on a foundation of strong earnings growth and capacity expansion. According to the company's prospectus, Unitree Robotics generated revenue of RMB 1.708 billion in 2025, up 335.36% year-on-year; non-GAAP net profit exceeded RMB 600 million, up 674.29% year-on-year. The public offering involves a minimum of 40,446,434 new shares, representing at least 10% of the total post-IPO share count.For the capital markets, the most important contribution of Unitree Robotics is that it begins to provide a clearer public-market valuation reference for the humanoid-robotics sector. Reports indicate that Unitree's valuation stood at approximately RMB 5 billion in early 2025, rising to approximately RMB 12 billion by June 2025. The prospectus implies an initial post-IPO market capitalisation of at least RMB 42 billion - a dramatic leap from the mid-2025 private-market benchmark. For the capital markets, Unitree's listing trajectory carries a clear signal: humanoid robotics is no longer purely a story of "technological imagination" - it is entering a new phase of revenue, profit, capacity, and capital advancing on all four fronts simultaneously. For the supply chain, this raises the clarity of the sector's valuation anchor; for capital platforms that have invested early in leading robotics companies, it means book values, exit expectations, and business synergies all have room to rise in tandem.Among the beneficiary candidates in this cycle, Shoucheng Holdings Limited (HKEX: 0697.HK) stands out for its rarity value. The company has publicly confirmed that, through the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund and its affiliated sub-funds, it has invested in Unitree Robotics, Galbot (Beijing Galaxy General Robot Co., Ltd.; X Square Robot , Noetix Robotics, and other leading enterprises. By Q3 2025, the multiple funds it manages had further completed investments in Unitree Robotics, DEEP Robotics / Hangzhou DEEP Robotics Co., Ltd.), Booster Robotics, Differential Robotics / Differential Robotics Technology Inc.), Wuxi Quanzhibo Technology Co., Ltd., and other core robotics supply-chain companies - covering humanoid robots, aerial robots, and critical upstream components. In short, Shoucheng Holdings is not a single-bet position, but a portfolio-style deployment spanning "leading robot OEMs + upstream critical components + regional fund networks."Crucially, Shoucheng Holdings' edge lies not only in "investing" but also in "post-investment value creation." Both the company's 2025 interim report and Q3 report highlight that it is advancing an integrated "Invest + Operate + Ecosystem" pathway centred on "capital + scenarios + supply chain." It has established Shoucheng Robot Technology Industry Co., Ltd. and Shoucheng Robot Advanced Materials Industry Co., Ltd., expanding into sales agency, leasing, consultancy, supply-chain management, and upstream materials. Simultaneously, the company has deployed permanent robot experience stores and pop-up stores at Shougang Park, Beijing Capital International Airport Terminal 3, and Chengdu Chunxi Road, accelerating the transition of robot products from showcase to commercial deployment. For high-volume producers like Unitree Robotics, these venue resources translate into lower trial-and-error costs and faster commercial validation cycles.This is also the core reason why the market treats Shoucheng Holdings as a premier Unitree Robotics proxy: it is not a simple secondary-market "reflection" play, but an ecosystem-type platform that combines capital linkages, application venues, and industrial service capabilities. Once Unitree Robotics' IPO advances smoothly, the first beneficiary will be the market recognition of Shoucheng Holdings' existing robotics investment portfolio. With a marquee portfolio company achieving public listing, external investors will find it far easier to mark-to-market the unlisted robotics assets still held by Shoucheng Holdings.Market analysts observe that, from a valuation standpoint, the Unitree Robotics IPO represents at least three distinct positive catalysts for Shoucheng Holdings.First, the anticipated realisation of investment returns has been significantly enhanced. Shoucheng Holdings holds 3.8262% of Unitree Robotics through the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund, placing it among the top ten pre-IPO shareholders. After accounting for dilution from the new share issuance, the post-IPO stake corresponds to approximately 3.44%. Based on an assumed post-IPO market capitalisation of RMB 42 billion, this stake implies a value of approximately RMB 1.446 billion; at market caps of RMB 50 billion and RMB 60 billion, the implied values are approximately RMB 1.722 billion and RMB 2.066 billion respectively. Against the scale of Shoucheng Holdings' net asset base, these figures represent a material incremental contribution and will provide meaningful support to the company's existing valuation framework.Second, the platform-level valuation midpoint has scope to re-rate upward. Shoucheng Holdings is not a traditional single-strategy financial investor. Its core business encompasses infrastructure asset operations on one side, and entry into robotics and intelligent manufacturing through funds and an industrial platform on the other. Once the robotics sector has an established public-market valuation anchor, Shoucheng Holdings' entire robotics investment portfolio stands to be re-valued in aggregate.Third, the acceleration of robotics ecosystem commercialisation opens a genuine second growth curve. In the past, the market valued robotics concept stocks largely at the level of "equity participation income." But Shoucheng Holdings is actively working to transform robotics into a real operating business. The company has disclosed that it is advancing robot deployment across multiple scenarios - offline experience stores, airport environments, cultural-tourism parks, and smart car parks - and is collaborating with industry partners to develop new business formats such as "robotics + automotive." Should Unitree Robotics' brand recognition and fundraising capacity strengthen further post-IPO, Shoucheng Holdings could expand beyond "investment gains" to capture diversified value streams including operating profit-sharing, channel services, scenario services, and supply-chain coordination. At that point, the market's analytical framework for Shoucheng Holdings would graduate from "Unitree Robotics proxy" to "robotics ecosystem infrastructure platform."In addition, Shoucheng Holdings' financial structure provides a robust margin of safety for any valuation recovery. The company reported profit attributable to shareholders of HKD 410 million in 2024. Equity attributable to owners of the company stood at HKD 9.421 billion at end-2024. The gearing ratio declined from 15.9% at end-2024 to 10.9% by Q3 2025. In respect of the 2024 financial year, the company declared final dividend and special dividend totalling HKD 888 million, and together with the interim dividend of HKD 208 million, full-year distributions reached HKD 1.096 billion - exceeding 200% of the year's attributable profit. This combination of strong dividend commitment, low financial leverage, and sustained earnings power positions the stock favourably for capital flows seeking both "growth" and "income" attributes simultaneously.Taken as a whole, the formal advancement of the Unitree Robotics IPO process represents one of the most consequential capital-markets events of 2026 for the embodied-intelligence industry. It not only raises the capital-markets certainty for leading robotics companies, but also opens a valuation re-rating window for ecosystem-type platforms like Shoucheng Holdings Limited. As the logic of "flagship project listing -> investment return realisation -> industrial scenario expansion -> platform valuation uplift" progressively unfolds, Shoucheng Holdings is well-positioned to emerge as one of the core beneficiaries of this robotics market cycle - a company that simultaneously offers a meaningful margin of safety and meaningful upside optionality.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.