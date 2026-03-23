Claranova (Euronext Growth: FR0013426004 ALCLA) and Reverso, an international company specializing in translation technologies, announce the signing of a strategic partnership to develop a new generation of multilingual document intelligence solutions for businesses.

Development of an AI-native document intelligence platform for businesses, capable of automatically understanding, translating and editing complex documents while preserving their structure and formatting, to be delivered on a SaaS subscription basis to more than 1.5 million B2B users

An integrated proprietary technology architecture providing a durable and differentiating competitive advantage, based on control of the document value chain rather than reliance on interchangeable generic AI engines, and enabling the development of a scalable platform.

Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:ALCLA):

A new generation of document intelligence

The two groups have developed a multilingual document intelligence platform designed from the outset around artificial intelligence and intended for demanding, regulated professional environments.

This solution combines artificial intelligence, Avanquest's advanced technologies for PDF extraction, understanding and processing, and Reverso's multilingual technologies. It enables organizations to understand, translate and edit complex documents while preserving their structure and formatting. This solution combines intelligent content understanding, context-aware translation and faithful document rendering in a side-by-side view that enables users to edit and modify documents instantly with assistance in a secure PDF environment. This technology is both a key component and a genuine differentiator

A differentiated architecture designed for regulated environments

Unlike solutions based on generic generative AI models (LLMs) operated by third parties, the platform is built on an integrated proprietary document architecture. Documents remain within a controlled environment, enabling companies to retain control over their data and document workflows while supporting compliance with data protection requirements in sensitive or highly regulated environments.

This approach creates a continuing competitive advantage, based on control of the document value chain rather than reliance on interchangeable generic AI engines.

A strategic growth driver

This partnership is aligned with the Group's strategy to refocus on higher value-added B2B software activities, built on proprietary technology assets and recurring professional use cases.

"When artificial intelligence is embedded at the core of a controlled document architecture, it is no longer just a tool, but a new standard for professional document use, capable of transforming the entire document value chain, from understanding to use."

Eric Gareau, Claranova Chief Executive Officer

"For more than eight years, Reverso has been incorporating controlled AI to offer high-performance, customizable, and secure translation tools suitable for regulated environments. Together with Avanquest, we integrate powerful tools for managing complex and graphic documents (PDFs). Combined with our high-performance, cost-effective translation technology, we are able to meet all multilingual documentation needs."

Théo Hoffenberg, Founder and CEO of Reverso

The global rollout of this solution is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

About Claranova:

Claranova is an innovative SaaS software publisher focused on simplifying everyday digital use across the Document (PDF), Utilities Security, and Photo segments. Its solutions are marketed in more than 160 countries, with 94% of revenue generated outside France, and incorporate the latest artificial intelligence technologies to harness data, automate usage, and enhance the user experience. Offered in multiple versions and languages, its products are built on highly recurring revenue models.

Building on its strong and well-established B2C customer base, Claranova is accelerating its expansion in B2B by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms to address growing demand for workflow management and optimization.

Claranova is eligible for French "PEA-PME" tax-advantaged savings accounts

For more information on Claranova Group:

https://www.claranova.com or https://x.com/claranova_group

About Reverso:

Reverso is a global leader in online translation and language tools, helping millions of people and professionals read, write, learn, and communicate across the world's languages. For over 100 language combinations, Reverso provides AI-powered contextual voice, image, text, and document translation and an all-in-one learning ecosystem with a top grammar checker and user-first English dictionary. Each month, it serves over 50 million active users on the web, 5 million app users, and 5 million users in corporate environments.

For more information on Reverso:

https://www.corporate-translation.reverso.com

CODES

Ticker:? ACLA

ISIN: FR0013426004

www.claranova.com

Disclaimer:

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Contacts:

ANALYSTS INVESTORS

+33 1 41 27 19 74

ir@claranova.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION

+33 1 75 77 54 68

ir@claranova.com