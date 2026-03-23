Evotec SE: Just - Evotec Biologics Enters Project Agreement with BARDA to Optimize Biomanufacturing of Antibodies Against Ebola and Related Viruses

The program leverages Just - Evotec Biologics' advanced biomanufacturing platform to deliver high-quality, scalable, cost-efficient production through significantly higher yields

Manufacturing process development strengthens U.S. government response capabilities against hemorrhagic fever outbreaks caused by Ebola and Sudan virus

HAMBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO)(Frankfurt Prime Standard:EVT) today announced its Seattle-based subsidiary and CDMO, Just - Evotec Biologics, Inc., has been selected by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium) to advance manufacturing optimization for a monoclonal antibody cocktail targeting filovirus diseases, including Ebola virus (EBOV) and Sudan virus (SUDV).

The multi-year program award, valued at up to $10 m if all options are activated, will support BARDA's efforts to strengthen national preparedness by supporting the development of cost-effective medical countermeasures that can augment the U.S. government's response capabilities with therapeutics targeting filovirus diseases. The agreement has a base period and two option periods. While two FDA approved therapeutics are currently available for Ebola Virus Disease, no approved treatments exist for infections caused by SUDV.

Linda Zuckerman, PhD, EVP Global Head of Biotherapeutics at Just - Evotec Biologics commented: "In outbreak scenarios, speed, scalability and manufacturing robustness are critical. Our technology-driven approach is designed to deliver resilient, industry-leading high-yield production processes that can support rapid deployment in public health emergencies."

Under the agreement, Just - Evotec Biologics will utilize its validated technology platforms to perform molecular optimization, cell line development, and manufacturing process development for two antibodies. These antibodies, originally identified in survivors of the 2014 Ebola outbreak, represent aspects of an immune response that may have protected infected individuals. Just - Evotec Biologics will apply its platform technologies to convert these discoveries into high-yield, scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing processes capable of supporting future therapeutic development and emergency deployment.

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under OT number #75A50123D00003.

About BARDA

The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority(BARDA) withinthe U.S Department of Health and Human Services'(HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) is responsible for the advanced research, development, and procurement of medical countermeasures, for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats, as well as pandemic influenza and emerging infectious diseases.

About the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium

The Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium) supports BARDA and is comprised of industry partners across the drug and vaccine manufacturing supply chain, including manufacturers of required raw materials and consumables, developers of innovative manufacturing technologies, and suppliers of fill finish services. The consortium seeks to expand the industrial and manufacturing base for medical countermeasures to include the requisite capabilities, flexibilities, and strategies to secure needed medical supplies to prepare the United States for future health security threats. Visit biomap-consortium.org to learn more and follow @BioMaP-Consortium on LinkedIn.

About Just - Evotec Biologics

Just - Evotec Biologics, wholly owned by Evotec SE, is a first-to-industry biologics platform company that leverages AI/ML technologies and world-leading molecular design, cell line development, process intensification and continuous manufacturing strategies to advance biotherapeutics from discovery through clinical stages to commercial launch. The Just - Evotec Biologics team combines deep industry experience in the fields of data, protein, process, and manufacturing sciences including automation with highly integrated and flexible capabilities to break through the scientific and economic barriers associated with the development of protein therapeutics. Our focus is to accelerate and expand access to biotherapeutics through scientific and technological innovation for our proprietary projects and on behalf of our partners. Learn more at www.just-evotecbiologics.com.

About Evotec SE

Evotec is a life science company that is pioneering the future of drug discovery and development. By integrating breakthrough science with AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies, we accelerate the journey from concept to cure - faster, smarter, and with greater precision. Our expertise spans small molecules, biologics, cell therapies and associated modalities, supported by proprietary platforms such as Molecular Patient Databases, PanOmics and iPSC-based disease modeling. With flexible partnering models tailored to our customers' needs, we work with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders. Our offerings range from standalone services to fully integrated R&D programs and long-term strategic partnerships, combining scientific excellence with operational agility. Through Just - Evotec Biologics, we redefine biologics development and manufacturing to improve accessibility and affordability. With a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, most of them being co-owned, we focus on key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology. Evotec's global team of more than 4,800 experts operates from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services as synergistic centers of excellence. Learn more at www.evotec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter @Evotec .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Dr. Sarah Fakih

EVP Head of Global Communications & Investor Relations

Sarah.Fakih@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/just-evotec-biologics-enters-project-agreement-with-barda-to-opti-1150554