

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum And Chemical Corp. (SNP) announced earnings for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB31.809 billion, or RMB0.262 per share. This compares with RMB50.313 billion, or RMB0.415 per share, last year.



China Petroleum And Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB31.809 Bln. vs. RMB50.313 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.262 vs. RMB0.415 last year.



For the full year, the company's profit excluding extraordinary gains and losses stood at RMB29.529 billion, compared with RMB48.057 billion a year ago.



Operating income declined to RMB2.783 trillion, less than the RMB3.074 trillion last year.



For fiscal 2025, Board will pay a final dividend of RMB0.112 per share, which will bring the total annual dividend to RMB0.2 per share. . Looking ahead, for 2026, the company plans to invest RMB131.6 billion to RMB148.6 billion.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News