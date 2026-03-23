Empire Metals Limited Announces Final Results

Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited ("Empire" or "the Company"), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, announces its final results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

The annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025 will be posted to shareholders today and will be available for download shortly from the Company's website: www.empiremetals.com.

Highlights

Released a maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), reporting a total of 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained titanium dioxide; and

Achieved a very high-purity TiO2 product, assaying at 99.25% TiO2, through conventional beneficiation, leaching and refining processes; and

Successfully raised a total of £11.5m, significantly strengthening our balance sheet and shareholder basis; and

The Company's shares were added to the FTSE AIM 100 index, effective 22 September 2025; and

Awarded the Exploration Discovery of the Year Award at Resourcing Tomorrow's Outstanding Achievement Awards Ceremony, in London, for its Pitfield titanium project.

Strong cash position as at 20 March 2026 of £8.4 million.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "2025 was a transformational year for Empire Metals. We successfully delivered our maiden MRE at Pitfield, reporting a total of 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained titanium dioxide, confirming the unique scale and quality of the Project. We also achieved a very high-purity TiO2 product, which further endorsed Pitfield's potential as a strategically significant source of feedstock for titanium metal production.

Following two successful fundraises, we remain in a robust cash position with a strengthened shareholder register that will support us on our accelerated path to the commercialisation of the Project."

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd

Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell

Tel: 020 4583 1440 S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker)

Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

Tel: 020 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Charlie Hammond



Tel: 020 7523 8000



Shard Capital Partners LLP (Joint Broker)

Damon Heath

Tel: 020 7186 9950 Tavistock (Financial PR)

Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk

Tel: 020 7920 3150



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SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-final-results-1150524