Suspension of Trading in CoinShares International Ltd at XSTO

2026-03-23T07:29:35Z Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Due to Other Ongoing: True Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm Tel +468 405 60 00, or email iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: CoinShares International Ltd, LEI: 549300OUFYN9P5VF9D79 Instrument: CS JE00BLD8Y945 Related Instruments: GB00BS9MV095, GB00BSJY7F22, GB00BTKZZV34, GB00BVQ2MD31 The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified