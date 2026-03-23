

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER), a German online food ordering and delivery company, said on Monday that it has inked a deal to sell its business, Foodpanda Taiwan Co., Ltd. to Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) for $600 million on a cash-and debt-free basis.



The seller intends to use the net proceeds from the transaction to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The transaction is expected to be closed in the second half of 2026.



For fiscal 2025, the foodpanda business in Taiwan has generated a GMV of EUR 1.5 billion, with positive adjusted EBITDA.



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