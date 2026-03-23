

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. FDA has ordered new safety warnings for Parkinson's medications containing carbidopa/levodopa, citing risks of vitamin B6 deficiency that can trigger seizures.



Carbidopa/ levodopa remains the backbone of Parkinson's therapy, helping restore dopamine levels to ease tremors and stiffness. But regulators found the drug combination can deplete vitamin B6, sometimes leading to seizures that fail to respond to standard anti-seizure drugs. In several cases, patients improved only after vitamin B6 supplementation.



The FDA noted that this risk stems from how the therapy works. Vitamin B6 is essential for healthy nerve function and for converting levodopa into dopamine. When B6 levels drop too low, the nervous system becomes vulnerable which can lead to confusion, irritability, nerve damage, and in severe cases, seizures. Parkinson's patients are at higher risk because levodopa uses vitamin B6 during conversion, and carbidopa binds to active B6, making deficiency more likely during long-term or high-dose treatment.



Levodopa is the most effective drug for Parkinson's because it directly restores dopamine, the chemical that declines as the disease progresses. Carbidopa/levodopa prevents its premature breakdown in the bloodstream, improving its effectiveness and reducing side effects such as nausea.



Several widely used Parkinson's treatments, contain the carbidopa/levodopa combination. These include Sinemet, originally developed by Merck now marketed by Organon; Rytary, produced by Amneal Pharmaceuticals; Duopa, made by AbbVie; and Stalevo, supplied by Novartis. Both branded and generic versions of these formulations are commonly prescribed to help manage motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease.



While other drug classes such as dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, and COMT inhibitors- are also used in Parkinson's care:



-MAO-B inhibitors and COMT inhibitors are not direct alternatives but are generally supportive strategies: they reduce levodopa degradation and prolong its effects in the brain, thereby enhancing dopaminergic neurotransmission.



-Dopamine agonists, meanwhile, mimic dopamine's action but are generally less effective than levodopa for motor control.



This is why carbidopa/levodopa remains the most widely prescribed treatment, even though these adjunct therapies play an important role in comprehensive management. The FDA reviewed 14 seizure reports tied to deficiency, noting that higher levodopa doses carried greater risk. Two deaths were linked to low vitamin B6 levels and uncontrolled seizures.



The agency's conclusion came after analyzing case reports where patients experienced seizures unresponsive to conventional anti-seizure drugs. In these cases, seizures resolved only after vitamin B6 supplementation, pointing to deficiency as the underlying cause. The FDA highlighted that doses above 1,000 mg of levodopa daily appeared to carry greater risk, reinforcing the need for monitoring.



Patients are advised to watch for symptoms such as confusion, depression, numbness, or muscle weakness, and to consult their doctors about monitoring and supplementation.



Clinicians are urged to check vitamin B6 levels before and during treatment, especially at higher doses, and to consider supplementation when needed. The agency emphasized that vigilance is critical, as seizures linked to deficiency may not respond to conventional therapies.



The move underscored a new layer of patient safety in Parkinson's care, highlighting how nutritional monitoring can play a decisive role in treatment outcomes.



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