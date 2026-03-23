Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23

Pan African Resources PLC (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) Share code on LSE: PAF Share code on JSE: PAN ISIN: GB0004300496 ADR ticker code: PAFRY ("Pan African Resources" or the "Company") Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability Registration number: 2012/021237/06 Alpha code: PARI

DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

The Company announces it has received notification that the Executive: Technical Services and New Business, Hendrik Pretorius, acquired 5,700 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources on 20 March 2026.

Following this transaction, Mr Pretorius has a direct beneficial interest of 5,700 ordinary shares, representing 0.0002% of the Company's issued share capital.

The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Hendrik Pretorius 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Executive: Technical Services and New Business b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Company name: Pan African Resources PLC b) LEI: 213800EAXURCXMX6RL85 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of 1p each Identification code: GB0004300496 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Acquisition of 5,700 shares at GBP1.312 per share. d) Aggregated information: Acquisition value of GBP7,478.40 e) Date of the transaction: 20 March 2026 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a) Nature of interest of executive: Direct beneficial b) On-market or off-market: On-market c) Clearance given in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Yes d) Total value of transactions GBP7,478.40 e) Holding following transactions: Direct beneficial 5,700 ordinary shares

Johannesburg

23 March 2026

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com