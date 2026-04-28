Pan African Resources Plc - Capital Reduction Court Approval
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28
Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited
under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability
Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR code: PAFRY
("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")
CAPITAL REDUCTION COURT APPROVAL
Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are referred to the announcements published on 17 February 2026 and 26 March 2026 and the notice of general meeting and circular to Shareholders, dated 17 February 2026, relating to, inter alia, the proposed share capital reduction involving the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and the cancellation and extinguishment of certain shares in the Company's capital (Capital Reduction).
Pan African is pleased to advise that, at the hearing of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (Court) held today, 28 April 2026, the Court approved the Capital Reduction. The Capital Reduction will become effective on the date on which the order of the Court confirming the Capital Reduction is registered at Companies House in the UK, which is expected to occur in the coming weeks. A further announcement will be published once the Capital Reduction becomes effective.
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Rosebank
28 April 2026
Corporate information
Corporate Office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered Office
107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor
London, EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk
Chief Executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial Director and debt officer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor Relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company Secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802
Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint Broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800