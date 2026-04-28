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WKN: 913531 | ISIN: GB0004300496 | Ticker-Symbol: RTZ
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 19:56
1,635 Euro
-0,91 % -0,015
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6251,66017:39
1,6251,66017:36
PR Newswire
28.04.2026 16:36 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Pan African Resources Plc - Capital Reduction Court Approval

Pan African Resources Plc - Capital Reduction Court Approval

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

CAPITAL REDUCTION COURT APPROVAL

Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are referred to the announcements published on 17 February 2026 and 26 March 2026 and the notice of general meeting and circular to Shareholders, dated 17 February 2026, relating to, inter alia, the proposed share capital reduction involving the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and the cancellation and extinguishment of certain shares in the Company's capital (Capital Reduction).

Pan African is pleased to advise that, at the hearing of the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (Court) held today, 28 April 2026, the Court approved the Capital Reduction. The Capital Reduction will become effective on the date on which the order of the Court confirming the Capital Reduction is registered at Companies House in the UK, which is expected to occur in the coming weeks. A further announcement will be published once the Capital Reduction becomes effective.

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Rosebank

28 April 2026

Corporate information

Corporate Office

The Firs Building

2nd Floor, Office 204

Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues

Rosebank, Johannesburg

South Africa

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

info@paf.co.za

Registered Office

107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor

London, EC2V 6DN

United Kingdom

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk

Chief Executive Officer

Cobus Loots

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Financial Director and debt officer

Marileen Kok

Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900

Head: Investor Relations

Hethen Hira
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za

Website: www.panafricanresources.com

Company Secretary

Jane Kirton

St James's Corporate Services Limited

Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706

Joint Broker

Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant

Peel Hunt LLP

Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900

JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor

Ciska Kloppers

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802

Joint Broker

Thomas Rider/Nick Macann

BMO Capital Markets Limited

Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010

Joint Broker

Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)

Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800

© 2026 PR Newswire
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