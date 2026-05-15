Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
Share code on LSE: PAF
Share code on JSE: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
ADR ticker code: PAFRY
('Pan African Resources' or the 'Company')
Pan African Resources Funding Company Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability
Registration number: 2012/021237/06
Alpha code: PARI
DIRECTOR'S DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
The Company announces that it received notification on 14 May 2026 of the expiry of the equity funded transactions entered into by LTS Ventures (Pty) Ltd ("LTS"), an entity associated with the Chief Executive Officer, Cobus Loots, as previously announced to the market on 14 May 2024.
The expiry of the transactions entailed the following:
- The termination of the pledge and cession over 3,007,222 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources, as security for a ZAR 11,340,187.01 loan advanced to LTS for a term of 2 years from May 2024
- Disposal of 2,609,616 ordinary shares of 1p each in Pan African Resources to, inter alia, settle the loan and derivative obligations under the collar structure, at a price of ZAR33.03 per share
Following these transactions, Mr Loots has an indirect beneficial interest of 2,187,538 ordinary shares, representing 0.0937% of the Company's issued share capital and a direct beneficial interest of 1,148,700 ordinary shares, representing 0.04922% of the Company's issued share capital.
The below information and notification are made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the JSE Listings Requirements.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Cobus Loots
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Company name:
Pan African Resources PLC
b)
LEI:
213800EAXURCXMX6RL85
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Trade 1: Termination of the pledge and cession
Trade 2: Settlement of collar and financing transaction through disposal of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
Trade 1: Termination of pledge and cession over 3,007,222 shares
Trade 2: Settlement of collar and financing transaction to the value of ZAR86,058,228.52 through disposal of 2,609,616 shares at a price of ZAR33.03 per share.
d)
Aggregated information:
Trade 1: No value
Trade 2: Disposal value of ZAR86,195,616.50, of which a portion was utilised to settle the collar and financing transaction to the value of ZAR86,058,228.52
e)
Dates of the transactions:
Trade 1 and 2: 11 May 2026
f)
Place of the transactions:
Trade 1 and 2: Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:
a)
Nature of interest of executive:
Trade 1 and 2: Indirect beneficial
b)
On-market or off-market:
Trade 1: Off-market
Trade 2: On-market
c)
Clearance given in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements:
Yes
d)
Total value of transactions
Trade 1: Market value of the pledged shares of ZAR100,050,275.94, based on the prevailing market price on the JSE of ZAR33.27 per share on 13 May 2026
Trade 2: Disposal value of ZAR86,195,616.50, of which a portion was utilised to settle the collar and financing transaction to the value of ZAR86,058,228.52
e)
Holding following transactions:
Indirect beneficial 2,187,538 ordinary shares
Direct beneficial 1,148,700 ordinary shares
Johannesburg
15 May 2026
For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at
www.panafricanresources.com
Corporate information
Corporate Office
The Firs Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Corner Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za
Registered Office
107 Cheapside, 2 nd Floor
London, EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
jane.kirton@corpserv.co.uk
Chief Executive Officer
Cobus Loots
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Financial Director and debt officer
Marileen Kok
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Head: Investor Relations
Hethen Hira
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
Company Secretary
Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Office: + 44 (0)20 3869 0706
Joint Broker
Ross Allister/Georgia Langoulant
Peel Hunt LLP
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
JSE Sponsor & JSE Debt Sponsor
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
Office: + 27 (0) 63 482 3802
Joint Broker
Thomas Rider/Nick Macann
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Joint Broker
Matthew Armitt/Jennifer Lee
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (Berenberg)
Office: +44 (0)20 3207 7800