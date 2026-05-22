Pan African Resources Plc - Capital Reduction

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

Pan African Resources PLC Pan African Resources Funding Company

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales Limited

under Companies Act 1985 with registered Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

number 3937466 on 25 February 2000) with limited liability

Share code on LSE: PAF Registration number: 2012/021237/06

Share code on JSE: PAN Alpha code: PARI

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company" or "the Group")

CAPITAL REDUCTION

Pan African shareholders (Shareholders) are referred to the announcements published on 17 February 2026, 26 March 2026 and 28 April 2026 relating to, inter alia, the proposed share capital reduction involving the cancellation of the Company's share premium account and the cancellation and extinguishment of certain shares in the Company's capital (Capital Reduction).

Pan African is pleased to advise that the court order approving the Capital Reduction was registered at Companies House in the UK on 21 May 2026. Accordingly, the Capital Reduction is now effective.

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at

www.panafricanresources.com

Rosebank

22 May 2026