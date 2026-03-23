Componenta Corporation: Inside information: The Finnish Defence Forces procures products from Componenta by EUR 20.5 million

23.3.2026 11:10:01 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, inside information, 23.3.2026 at 11.10 a.m. EET

Inside information: The Finnish Defence Forces procures products from Componenta by EUR 20.5 million.

Componenta has today confirmed the additional order for products to be delivered to the Finnish Defence Forces. The total value of the transaction is EUR 20.5 million. Deliveries will be scheduled for 2026-2028.





COMPONENTA OYJ

Sami Sivuranta

President and CEO





For further information, please contact:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, +358 10 403 2101

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Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com