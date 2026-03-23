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WKN: A2QJRX | ISIN: FI4000476783 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CA0
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 08:15
4,100 Euro
-2,38 % -0,100
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4504,66011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 10:10 Uhr
120 Leser
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Componenta Corporation: Inside information: The Finnish Defence Forces procures products from Componenta by EUR 20.5 million

23.3.2026 11:10:01 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, inside information, 23.3.2026 at 11.10 a.m. EET

Inside information: The Finnish Defence Forces procures products from Componenta by EUR 20.5 million.

Componenta has today confirmed the additional order for products to be delivered to the Finnish Defence Forces. The total value of the transaction is EUR 20.5 million. Deliveries will be scheduled for 2026-2028.

COMPONENTA OYJ

Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, +358 10 403 2200
Marko Karppinen, CFO, +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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