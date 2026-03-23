

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 3-week low of 0.6950 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 2-week low of 1.1997 against the NZ dollar, from early highs of 0.7016 and 1.2022, respectively.



Against the yen, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 2-week lows of 110.83, 1.6593 and 0.9546 from early highs of 111.75, 1.6483 and 0.9619, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.68 against the greenback, 1.18 against the kiwi, 109.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the euro and 0.94 against the loonie.



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