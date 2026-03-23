Prosafe SE: Operational update - February 2026

23 March 2026 - Fleet utilisation for February 2026 was 96%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus continued to operate at full capacity in January, delivering near 100 % commercial uptime. In early-March, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos both commenced scheduled special periodic surveys (SPS), upgrade and maintenance work.

Safe Boreas continued to receive full day rate, awaiting commencement of the 15-month firm period upon gangway connection, which is delayed and expected now during the second quarter.

Safe Caledonia had 79% utilisation at the Captain Field in the UK. Commercial uptime was 100% until the vessel disconnected on 22 February, completing nine months of safe, reliable operations for Ithaca Energy. Safe Caledonia subsequently mobilised to Scapa Flow, UK, pending future work. The vessel has a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Ithaca Energy for 6 months firm and 3 months of options from the second quarter of 2027.

"The Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos SPSs are progressing well with a focus on the safest and most efficient project delivery possible. Once completed in April, both vessels will resume their respective contracts with Petrobras.

In the North Sea, the Safe Caledonia demobilised from the Captain field in late February after successfully completing Ithaca Energy Contract. We continue to consider opportunities to bridge the gap until 2027, and the potential for work in 2028 and thereafter.

We remain optimistic regarding the market outlook and expect continued strong demand and increasing day rates." said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47?415 08?186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act