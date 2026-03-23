

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.9913 against the euro, from an early high of 1.9806.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi slipped to 4-day lows of 0.5789 and 92.35 from early lows of 0.5839 and 93.01, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.00 against the euro, 0.56 against the greenback and 91.00 against the yen.



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