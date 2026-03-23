Key Highlights

10,000-metre summer drill program set to commence in June at the Aberdeen Project in Nunavut's Thelon Basin

Program designed to target high-grade unconformity-related uranium mineralization at Loki and expand the high-grade Tatiggaq discovery

Loki hosts the first uranium mineralization intersected at the unconformity in Thelon Basin sandstone, along with extensive alteration similar to major Athabasca-style systems

Tatiggaq remains open along strike and at depth, with systematic step-outs planned to test scale and continuity

Exploration will focus on identifying the structural controls and alteration systems associated with high-grade uranium deposition

Successful drilling has the potential to further establish the Thelon Basin as an emerging world-class uranium district

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Geiger Energy Corp. (TSXV: BEEP) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Geiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has launched preparations to begin a 10,000 metre summer drill program in June on the Aberdeen Project, Thelon Basin, Nunavut (Figure 1).

The 2026 program will focus primarily on the Loki and Tatiggaq target areas, where prior drilling and exploration have confirmed strong uranium fertility, extensive alteration, and encouraging mineralization. At Loki, Geiger has intersected the first uranium mineralization at the unconformity within Thelon Formation sandstone at relatively shallow depths, alongside a large alteration system analogous to those associated with major Athabasca Basin uranium deposits. At Tatiggaq, the Company is advancing a high-grade basement-hosted uranium discovery that remains open for expansion.

Targeting will focus on identifying key structural traps that have led to alteration and uranium enrichment, in hopes of uncovering the first true high-grade uranium intersection in the Thelon Basin. Tatiggaq is already a high-grade prospect that only requires systematic drilling to determine the size and extent of the mineralization.

"The objective of the program is clear, to vector toward and discover high-grade uranium mineralization. The Thelon Basin is the last major undeveloped high-grade uranium play in the world. Orano's known undeveloped deposits (Kiggavik Project) and Geiger's high-grade, shallow Tatiggaq and Qavvik prospects demonstrate the region's fertility and prospectivity. Our strategy is to show further that the Thelon Basin is the next major world uranium play through discovery and advancement of our known assets, and if successful, a serious re-rating of the region is anticipated," said Dr. Rebecca Hunter, President and CEO of Geiger.

Figure 1: Project map showing the property and Aberdeen Camp.

Figure 2: Convoy hauling fuels and supplies to camp.

Aberdeen Project Overview

Geiger plans to explore the Loki and Tatiggaq areas in 2026 aggressively. The Loki area hosts the first intersections of uranium mineralization in the Thelon Formation sandstone at the unconformity and extensive alteration of the sandstone column, which is analogous to what is observed above high-grade deposits in the Athabasca Basin. Targeting will focus on step outs along the 4 km gravity anomaly, first near the known alteration and enrichment areas. Tests along the north end of the anomaly will be a priority, as they are likely to host the main controlling structures. The uranium enrichment of the sandstone column is compelling and requires several drill holes to test and hone in on the most prospective areas.

The Tatiggaq prospects are a high-grade basement-hosted zone consisting of 2 pods over a 300 m area. The extent of the 1.5 km gravity anomaly that hosts the Tatiggaq Prospect remains open to testing along strike and at depth. In 2024, a new showing (up to 0.79% U3O8 over 0.1 m1) was discovered within the gravity anomaly to the north of the Tatiggaq prospect and also requires follow up. Systematic step outs are planned along the main uranium-hosting ENE-trending fault trend to delineate additional pods and step-outs to the north to follow up the 2024 new showing. Tatiggaq is located 5 km west of Orano's Andrew Lake Deposit and is a key asset to develop to complement the known basement-hosted uranium resources in the area.

Numerous other showings and untested anomalies are also present on the Aberdeen Project and will be evaluated and considered for testing in 2026, depending on results and available time and budget.

To begin our preparations winter overland hauling has been organized to start immediately. Winter overland hauling is a key aspect of exploration in the Thelon Basin, as it is a very cost-effective and low-impact method of hauling exploration-related supplies (fuel, drills, drill equipment, consumables, etc.) to our camp site on Aberdeen Lake. We deploy a convoy of snow-tracked vehicles with sleighs that carry loads from Baker Lake to the site, which takes around 2 to 3 days per convoy. The prime hauling months are March, April, and parts of May, depending on weather conditions.

About Geiger

Geiger controls approximately 390,000 hectares in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin and 95,519 hectares in Nunavut's Thelon Basin, two of the world's most prospective uranium districts. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits across both regions.

Geiger's flagship asset, the Aberdeen Project (Thelon Basin), hosts the high-grade Tatiggaq and Qavvik discoveries. Tatiggaq is a basement-hosted system defined over a 300-metre strike length, with multiple steeply dipping mineralized lenses between 80 and 180 metres depth. The system remains open over a 1.5 km strike length and at depth. Qavvik is a similarly styled basement-hosted discovery extending from surface to ~400 metres depth, open over 500 metres and at depth.

The Aberdeen Project hosts 50+ high-priority targets, many showing strong alteration and anomalous uranium from limited historical drilling, with several areas remaining completely untested.

In the Athabasca Basin, Geiger is advancing the Hook Project, which hosts the ACKIO near-surface uranium discovery. ACKIO extends over 375 metres along strike and 150 metres in width, with at least nine distinct uranium pods starting at 28 metres depth and continuing to approximately 300 metres. The system remains open in multiple directions. The Hook Project also contains large clay-alteration systems with elevated radioactivity, highlighting additional discovery potential beyond ACKIO.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rebecca Hunter, P.Geo, President & CEO of Geiger Energy Corp., a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Cautionary Statement

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to Geiger's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release describes Geiger's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, risks arising from general economic conditions; adverse industry events; inability to realize anticipated synergies; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Geiger to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Geiger cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Geiger has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF GEIGER AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE GEIGER MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1See Forum News Release dated January 13, 2025 "Forum Announces Final Assay Results from Tatiggaq: Drill intercept identifies potential new zone 300 metres north of the Tatiggaq Deposit.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289481

Source: Geiger Energy Corporation