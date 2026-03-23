Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTCID: MEDAF) (FSE: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its geological exploration program at the Company's Bastnäs project (the "Project") in Sweden.

Field crews have mobilized to site and exploration activities are now underway. The program is focused on advancing the Company's understanding of the Project's rare earth element ("REE"), copper, cobalt, gold and base-metal potential through systematic fieldwork and targeted data acquisition.

Current activities include geological mapping, prospecting and sampling, with work directed toward evaluating priority areas identified through historical information and regional geological interpretation. The exploration program is intended to generate geological observations and analytical data to refine and prioritize targets and support planning for potential follow-up work.

About Medaro Mining Corp.

Medaro is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of high-quality mineral projects in Ontario, Quebec and Sweden. The Company's strategy is to build shareholder value through systematic exploration, disciplined project evaluation, and responsible development.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

On Behalf of the Company

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the exploration activities, objectives and anticipated outcomes of the exploration program at the Bastnäs project.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, expectations and estimates as of the date of this news release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289446

Source: Medaro Mining Corp.