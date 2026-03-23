EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 08 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



23.03.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 08 Interim Announcement

In the period from 16 March 2026 up to and including 20 March 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 8,873,617 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 16.03.2026 1,022,448 2.4011 XETA 16.03.2026 592,685 2.4026 CEUX 16.03.2026 131,066 2.3971 TQEX 16.03.2026 93,592 2.3979 AQEU 17.03.2026 1,045,287 2.4669 XETA 17.03.2026 613,969 2.4662 CEUX 17.03.2026 135,259 2.4585 TQEX 17.03.2026 95,805 2.4719 AQEU 18.03.2026 966,667 2.5001 XETA 18.03.2026 398,342 2.5041 CEUX 18.03.2026 119,410 2.5054 TQEX 18.03.2026 60,811 2.5074 AQEU 19.03.2026 969,296 2.3806 XETA 19.03.2026 570,558 2.3796 CEUX 19.03.2026 118,156 2.3807 TQEX 19.03.2026 83,349 2.3796 AQEU 20.03.2026 1,021,679 2.3533 XETA 20.03.2026 625,308 2.3544 CEUX 20.03.2026 120,858 2.3602 TQEX 20.03.2026 89,072 2.3539 AQEU Totals 8,873,617 2.4186

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 23 March 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors