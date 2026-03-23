

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks tumbled on Monday, sending the market's key index DAX to a near 1-year low, on rising concerns about inflation amid an escalation in the U.S.-Iran war.



Brent crude futures climbed to around $114 a barrel following U.S. President Donald Trump saying that it would hit Iran's power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened in 48 hours.



Responding to Trump's threat, Tehran said it would attack Israel's power plants and plants supplying U.S. bases in the Gulf, if he aims to 'obliterate' Iran's power network.



Meanwhile, on the domestic front, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative Christian Democrats took an early lead over their coalition partner SPD in a key regional vote in Rhineland-Palatinate.



The DAX was down 519.71 points or about 2.3% at 21,877.72 a little while ago.



Among the DAX constituents, only Brenntag and Deutsche Post moved higher, gaining 1.6% and 0.4%, respectively.



Delivery Hero moved up sharply after the company agreed to sell its Taiwan food delivery business to Grab Holdings for $600 million, with proceeds used to repay debt. However, it pared most of its gains subsequently and was up just marginally a little while ago.



Vonovia shed about 5.6%. Infineon Technologies and MTU Aero Engines slid 4.4% and 4%, respectively. Daimler Truck Holding, Continental, Zalando, Merck and Deutsche Bank lost 3%-3.3%.



Rheinmetall, Heidelberg Materials, RWE, Deutsche Post, Gea Group, Qiagen, Commerzbank, Fresenius, Fresenius Medical Care, Siemens Healthineers, Henkel, Bayer, Scout24, Porsche Automobil Holding, BMW, Siemens and Siemens Energy lost 2%-2.8%.



Steelmaker Salzgitter plummeted more than 11% after posting a pre-tax loss of €28 million in 2025.



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