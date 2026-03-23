

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States Central Command says Iran's Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant has been destroyed in U.S. air strikes.



The Qom Turbine Engine Production Plant produced gas turbine engines for attack drones and aircraft components used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



On Monday, CENTCOM published on X images of the power plant before and after the air strikes, which it says was carried out on March 9.



In another post, it said U.S. forces continue to eliminate the Iranian regime's one-way attack drone capabilities, which they've used to indiscriminately target civilians throughout the region. It was accompanied by a short video of an explosion in targeted precision airstrike, without specifying the location.



As the Middle East war enters its fourth week, there are no signs of easing hostilities, with both the United States and Iran threatening to intensify attacks.



Asian markets plunged Monday and London's FTSE 100 opened down 1.4 percent after Washington and Tehran threatened to blow up energy facilities.



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