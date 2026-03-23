Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DHB1 | ISIN: DK0061686714 | Ticker-Symbol: XH0
Stuttgart
23.03.26 | 12:31
11,240 Euro
-2,09 % -0,240
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRODRENE A&O JOHANSEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRODRENE A&O JOHANSEN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,12011,50013:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S: Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires JMV Cables A/S

Press release

2026.03.26

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires JMV Cables A/S

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital in JMV Cables A/S. The acquisition is part of AO's strategic focus on electrification and the growing market demand for larger and more specialised cable solutions. With this acquisition, AO strengthens its position within technical advisory and project sales and expands its range of speciality cables.

JMV Cables A/S is a Danish supplier of cable solutions for construction, industry and infrastructure. The company holds a strong position within project sales and offers both standard and speciality cables from its own inventory. With a focus on quality, flexibility and high delivery reliability, JMV Cables provides solutions tailored to specific customer needs.

CEO Niels A. Johansen states:
"We are experiencing increasing demand for larger and more specialised cables driven by the electrification of Denmark. At the same time, customers are increasingly requesting specialist knowledge and close advisory services in connection with complex projects. Over more than 20 years, JMV has built strong expertise - both on the supplier and customer side - and together we can create greater value and relevance for our customers.

With a complete cable range combined with deep technical insight, we expect to strengthen our position, particularly within medium-voltage solutions. In projects with high requirements for documentation, dimensioning and installation, AO and JMV will jointly act as a strong and specialised advisory partner, ensuring tailored solutions - from specification to delivery."

In the most recent financial year, JMV Cables A/S generated revenue of approximately DKK 125m and EBITDA of DKK 8.7m. The purchase price amounts to DKK 55m plus an earn-out. The transaction is subject to approval from the Danish competition authorities.

Kind regards,

BRØDRENE A & O JOHANSEN A/S

Niels A. Johansen
CEO


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.