Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S: Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires JMV Cables A/S

Press release

2026.03.26

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S acquires JMV Cables A/S

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital in JMV Cables A/S. The acquisition is part of AO's strategic focus on electrification and the growing market demand for larger and more specialised cable solutions. With this acquisition, AO strengthens its position within technical advisory and project sales and expands its range of speciality cables.

JMV Cables A/S is a Danish supplier of cable solutions for construction, industry and infrastructure. The company holds a strong position within project sales and offers both standard and speciality cables from its own inventory. With a focus on quality, flexibility and high delivery reliability, JMV Cables provides solutions tailored to specific customer needs.

CEO Niels A. Johansen states:

"We are experiencing increasing demand for larger and more specialised cables driven by the electrification of Denmark. At the same time, customers are increasingly requesting specialist knowledge and close advisory services in connection with complex projects. Over more than 20 years, JMV has built strong expertise - both on the supplier and customer side - and together we can create greater value and relevance for our customers.

With a complete cable range combined with deep technical insight, we expect to strengthen our position, particularly within medium-voltage solutions. In projects with high requirements for documentation, dimensioning and installation, AO and JMV will jointly act as a strong and specialised advisory partner, ensuring tailored solutions - from specification to delivery."

In the most recent financial year, JMV Cables A/S generated revenue of approximately DKK 125m and EBITDA of DKK 8.7m. The purchase price amounts to DKK 55m plus an earn-out. The transaction is subject to approval from the Danish competition authorities.

Kind regards,

BRØDRENE A & O JOHANSEN A/S

Niels A. Johansen

CEO