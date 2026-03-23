Alm. Brand A/S: Alm. Brand Group achieves upgrade to 'AAA' ESG Rating from MSCI

Alm. Brand Group is pleased to announce that MSCI ESG Ratings has upgraded the Group's ESG rating from 'A' to the highest possible ESG-rating of 'AAA', designating the company as an industry leader in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Corporate social responsibility is an integral part of Alm. Brand Group's business model and core pillar of the Group's overall strategy towards 2028.

The upgraded rating reflects the collective efforts of the entire organization and reaffirms Alm. Brand Group's commitment to driving sustainable value creation for stakeholders.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations and ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 20 25 54 69

Press:

Communications Director

Claus Kappel Christensen

Mobile no. +45 2524 8993