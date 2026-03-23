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WKN: 886785 | ISIN: DK0015250344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AM
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 08:15
2,018 Euro
-0,59 % -0,012
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0682,12813:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
33 Leser
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Alm. Brand A/S: Alm. Brand Group achieves upgrade to 'AAA' ESG Rating from MSCI

Alm. Brand Group is pleased to announce that MSCI ESG Ratings has upgraded the Group's ESG rating from 'A' to the highest possible ESG-rating of 'AAA', designating the company as an industry leader in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

Corporate social responsibility is an integral part of Alm. Brand Group's business model and core pillar of the Group's overall strategy towards 2028.

The upgraded rating reflects the collective efforts of the entire organization and reaffirms Alm. Brand Group's commitment to driving sustainable value creation for stakeholders.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations and ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 20 25 54 69

Press:

Communications Director
Claus Kappel Christensen

Mobile no. +45 2524 8993


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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