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WKN: A12HT6 | ISIN: CA83306Y1025 | Ticker-Symbol: 20N
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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 12:26 Uhr
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Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Secures US$3 Million Contract, Largest in Company History

Contract received from marquee pet care brand on an existing high-performing, AI-powered receipt-based loyalty program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a value-added SaaS company and leader in shopper marketing promotions, loyalty programs, and purchase validation technology, today announced it has secured a US$3 million contract from an existing marquee pet care client, marking the largest contract in the company's history.

This new order builds on Snipp's previously announced contract extension on 8th September, 2025 (see prior release: https://www.snipp.com/company/news/snipp-interactive-secures-1.4-million-contract-extension-to-power-leading-pet-care-brands-loyalty-program), further expanding the scale of the brand's loyalty program and usage of Snipp's technology.

The program, already live in market, has delivered strong performance and measurable results, driving increased consumer engagement and verified purchase activity. Based on this success, the client has signed up for an incremental $3 million investment to scale the program further, leveraging Snipp's AI-powered receipt processing to deepen engagement and capture even richer purchase data. This contract will be recognized over the course of the existing contract term that ends in 2027.

Snipp's receipt processing platform enables consumers to participate seamlessly by uploading receipts, earning rewards for purchasing pet care products and engaging with the brand. At the same time, the solution delivers advanced basket-level shopper insights, including product-level transcription, brand identification, and category analysis-empowering the brand with a more comprehensive understanding of shopper behavior.

The expansion also continues to leverage CORRAL, Snipp's advanced AI-driven anti-fraud solution, ensuring the integrity of the program as it scales and safeguarding both brand investment and consumer trust.

"This milestone expansion represents a defining moment for Snipp," said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp Interactive. "Not only is this the largest contract in our history, but it also reflects the tangible impact our platform is delivering for leading global brands. The continued investment from this household-name client underscores the success of the program and the value of our AI-powered receipt processing, data insights, and fraud prevention capabilities. We're proud to deepen this partnership and help our clients scale loyalty programs that drive real, measurable business outcomes."

This agreement reinforces Snipp's position as a trusted partner for enterprise-scale, data-driven loyalty programs, helping the world's leading brands connect consumer engagement directly to verified sales while unlocking actionable insights at scale.

More information about our platform can be found at https://www.snipp.com/

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc.?(TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered technology provider in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp helps brands drive actions, prove performance, and unlock insights across consumer and channel marketing strategies by connecting promotions, sweepstakes, offers, rebates, rewards, loyalty, and media programs directly to verified purchases.

Snipp's modular platform enables Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and partners to run both short-term and always-on programs at scale, transforming engagement into proven outcomes and owned first-party intelligence that powers meaningful, measurable growth. Snipp's AI-powered receipt and transaction validation capabilities have become an industry standard, enabling accurate, retailer-agnostic measurement.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Snipp Interactive Inc.
Malcolm Davidson
Chief Financial Officer (Interim)
investors@snipp.com
1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as changes in demand for and prices for the products of the company or the materials required to produce those products, labour relations problems, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snipp-interactive-secures-us3-million-contract-largest-in-compan-1150560

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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