Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced that its President and Chief Technology Officer, Taylor Jones, will be a featured speaker at the IMN Middle-Market Multifamily Forum, taking place March 23-24, 2026, at the Loews Coral Gables.

Elauwit Connection President & CTO Taylor Jones to Address ROI of Resident Technology at IMN Middle-Market Multifamily Forum

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Jones will join an expert panel titled "Resident-facing technology: Which innovations truly enhance experience and ROI?" scheduled for Day One of the forum. As the multifamily industry increasingly looks toward "PropTech" to solve operational challenges, Jones will provide critical insights into which digital investments move the needle for middle-market owners and which are merely distractions.

"In the middle-market sector, every dollar of CAPEX must be tied back to a tangible increase in property value," said Taylor Jones. "The conversation around resident-facing technology is shifting away from flashy gadgets toward reliable, foundational infrastructure like property-wide managed WiFi. I look forward to discussing how these essential services serve as the backbone for both a superior resident experience and a modernized, efficient operation."

The panel will delve into:

Identifying High-Impact Innovations: Distinguishing between "nice-to-have" amenities and essential ROI-driving technologies.

Distinguishing between "nice-to-have" amenities and essential ROI-driving technologies. The ROI of Connectivity: How managed WiFi increases Net Operating Income (NOI) and resident retention.

How managed WiFi increases Net Operating Income (NOI) and resident retention. Smart-Building Integration: Leveraging infrastructure to support smart locks, leak detection, and energy management.

Taylor Jones brings nearly two decades of expertise in technology strategy and infrastructure deployment to the stage. As the CTO of Elauwit, he oversees the delivery of high-performance network solutions across a national footprint, specifically designed for the unique demands of the multifamily sector. A BICSI RCDD and alumnus of the University of South Carolina's Moore School of Business, Jones is a frequent advocate for utilizing technology to drive asset appreciation.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.



With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.



Visit: www.elauwit.com

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Source: Elauwit Connection, Inc.