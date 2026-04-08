Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Thompson Thrift, deploying Cambium Networks' ONE Network platform across a growing portfolio of new construction multifamily communities nationwide.

Project at-a-Glance

Customer: Thompson Thrift (Indianapolis, IN)

Property Types: Villas (BTR), Garden Style (Classic), Mid-Rise (Metro)

Markets: Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Colorado, and expanding

Total Units (Active + Pipeline): 4500+ units across 15+ communities

Wi-Fi Technology: Cambium Networks Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, cnMaestro Management Platform

Service Model: Managed WiFi - Elauwit-designed, built, and operated

Project Type: New Construction

Customer Overview

Thompson Thrift is a nationally recognized multifamily developer headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company delivers new communities at scale across the Southeast, Midwest, and Mountain West through three distinct product lines: Villas (build-to-rent duplexes and cottages), Classic (garden-style apartments), and Metro (mid-rise urban buildings). Known for disciplined execution and a Midwestern approach to getting things done, Thompson Thrift is among the most active multifamily builders in the country.

Business Challenge

Delivering new communities at Thompson Thrift's pace means every vendor in the construction process has to keep up. Connectivity is no exception. Each new property comes with a tight build schedule and a resident base that expects seamless, high-speed internet from opening day-whether it's a villa community in North Port, Florida or a mid-rise in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

Thompson Thrift needed a managed services provider that could deliver consistent results across different building types, different geographies, and aggressive timelines-without adding complexity to an already disciplined development process. The solution also had to be easy to deploy, simple to manage at scale, and backed by technology that could grow with the portfolio.

"We work with multiple network providers across our portfolio, and our requirements are very straightforward-can you meet our schedule, can you deliver a quality product, and can you do it without creating problems for our construction teams? Elauwit has consistently checked those boxes for us."

- Clint Garrison, VP, Resident Experience & Innovation, Thompson Thrift

Technology Solution

To meet the demands of Thompson Thrift's growing portfolio, Elauwit partnered with Cambium Networks to deliver a complete, end-to-end managed WiFi solution built on the ONE Network platform. Each community deployment includes:

Cambium Wi-Fi 6 Access Points: Deployed throughout units, amenity spaces, and common areas to deliver high-speed, seamless coverage across every building type in the portfolio.

Deployed throughout units, amenity spaces, and common areas to deliver high-speed, seamless coverage across every building type in the portfolio. Cambium Fiber Distribution Switches: Providing gigabit-capable backhaul to each unit, ensuring the backbone infrastructure matches the performance of the wireless layer.

Providing gigabit-capable backhaul to each unit, ensuring the backbone infrastructure matches the performance of the wireless layer. cnMaestro Management Platform: Enabling centralized control, automated configuration, and real-time monitoring across all Thompson Thrift communities from a single interface-simplifying operations as the portfolio scales.

The combination of Cambium's ONE Network platform and Elauwit's turnkey deployment model means each community launches with enterprise-grade infrastructure that's easy to manage, easy to support, and designed to grow with the property.

"Cambium's cnMaestro platform has been a strong choice for how we manage deployments at this scale. When you're activating communities across multiple states on tight construction timelines, having centralized visibility and automated orchestration makes the difference between meeting the schedule and falling behind."

- Taylor Jones, President, Elauwit Connection

Deployment Approach

What makes this partnership work is Elauwit's ability to integrate directly into Thompson Thrift's construction workflow. Rather than operating as an outside vendor with its own timeline, Elauwit functions as part of the development process-coordinating with general contractors, aligning to construction milestones, and delivering network activation in lockstep with certificate-of-occupancy schedules.

Since 2024, Elauwit has activated managed WiFi networks at multiple Thompson Thrift communities, with additional projects currently under construction across Colorado, Georgia, Florida, and Indiana. Each deployment covers the full resident experience: unit-level WiFi, amenity coverage across pools, dog parks, fitness centers, and common areas, as well as staff network infrastructure and leasing office connectivity.

Across villas, garden-style communities, and mid-rise buildings, Elauwit and Cambium have consistently met or tracked to Thompson Thrift's construction timelines-even as the developer expands into new states and accelerates its pipeline.

Business Value

Elauwit's implementation of Cambium's ONE Network platform across Thompson Thrift's portfolio has delivered several key advantages:

Consistent Resident Experience: The same high-performance managed WiFi across Villas, Classic, and Metro product lines-regardless of building type or market.

The same high-performance managed WiFi across Villas, Classic, and Metro product lines-regardless of building type or market. Operational Simplicity: Centralized management through cnMaestro allows Elauwit to monitor and support the entire portfolio from a single interface, reducing complexity as new communities come online.

Centralized management through cnMaestro allows Elauwit to monitor and support the entire portfolio from a single interface, reducing complexity as new communities come online. Scalable Infrastructure: Cambium's platform is designed to grow with the portfolio, ensuring each property remains competitive as resident expectations and technologies evolve.

Cambium's platform is designed to grow with the portfolio, ensuring each property remains competitive as resident expectations and technologies evolve. On-Schedule Activations: Network delivery aligned to aggressive new construction timelines, with no delays to resident move-ins.

Network delivery aligned to aggressive new construction timelines, with no delays to resident move-ins. Simplified Vendor Accountability: One partner for network design, installation, and ongoing operations across the entire portfolio.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

Visit: www.elauwit.com

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks enables service providers, enterprises, industrial organizations, and governments to deliver exceptional digital experiences, and device connectivity, with compelling economics. Our ONE Network platform simplifies management of Cambium Networks' wired and wireless broadband and network edge technologies. Our customers can focus more resources on managing their business rather than the network. We make connectivity that just works.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Since its founding in 1986, Thompson Thrift has grown from a locally focused development and construction company into a full-service, integrated enterprise with a national scope. From its offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Denver; Houston; and Phoenix the company is engaged in all aspects of development, construction, leasing and management of quality multifamily and commercial projects. The company earned national recognition as a winner of a 2025 Top Workplaces USA award, the latest accolade that reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in the community and workplace. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291559

Source: Elauwit Connection, Inc.