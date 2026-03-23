Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9W0 | ISIN: US69376K1060 | Ticker-Symbol: AC3
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 09:55
5,950 Euro
-4,80 % -0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIDGEPOST CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIDGEPOST CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1007,20012:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 12:36 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ridgepost Capital, Inc: Ridgepost Capital Announces Retirement of Mark Hood as EVP and CAO

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (NYSE: RPC) ("Ridgepost Capital" or the "Company"), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that Mark Hood will retire from his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer, effective May 31, 2026. Mr. Hood will continue to serve the Company as a strategic advisor.

"Since joining Ridgepost Capital prior to our October 2021 IPO, Mark has played a central role in building and scaling our firm," said Luke Sarsfield, Ridgepost Capital Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I want to thank Mark for his leadership, judgment and many contributions to our business. His commitment and vision have helped position the Company for continued success in the years to come."

"It has been a privilege to work alongside the entire Ridgepost Capital team over the past several years," said Mark Hood. "I am proud of what we accomplished together as we advanced our strategic initiatives and strengthened the Company's platform. I look forward to continuing in my role as strategic advisor and supporting the Company's continued growth in the years ahead."

The Company is committed to a seamless transition and will benefit from continuity of leadership across its finance and operations teams, as well as Mr. Hood's continued support in his role as strategic advisor. Ridgepost Capital has initiated a search process as part of its ongoing effort to strengthen operational leadership.

About Ridgepost Capital
Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $43 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital's products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com.

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:
info@ridgepostcapital.com

Ridgepost Capital Media Contact:
Josh Clarkson
Taylor Donahue
pro-ridgepost@prosek.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.