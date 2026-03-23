CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Provides Thorold Commissioning Update, Core Process Equipment Installation Advancing

Highlights:

Kiln chamber fully assembled and burner walls welded in place

Introduction of biomass to the feedstock handling system target prior to month end

Phase 1 - up to 5,000 tonnes per year of biocarbon production revenue ramping up through Q2 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / CHAR Technologies Ltd., ("CHAR Tech" or the "Company") (TSXV:YES)(OTC:CTRNF)(FSE:68K) today provided a further update on commissioning activities at its Thorold Renewable Energy Facility, following the Company's January 29, 2026, announcement that staged startup had commenced at the site.

Installation of the core high temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") system continues to advance, with the kiln chamber now fully assembled and burner walls welded in place. The thermal oxidizer has also been mounted on its mezzanine structure, along with completion of several supporting mechanical installations required for integrated system operation. These milestones represent continued progress as the project moves through commissioning and final system integration.

Commissioning activities remain focused on bringing systems online in sequence, beginning with feedstock handling and preparation equipment and progressing toward full operation of the commercial pyrolysis kiln. As major mechanical placement is completed, work is increasingly concentrated on tie-ins, controls, and operating readiness ahead of sustained production. To that end, the introduction of biomass to the feedstock handling system is targeted by month end.

Phase 1 of the Thorold Renewable Energy Facility is designed to produce up to 5,000 tonnes per year of biocarbon, with the Company targeting ramp-up to commercial production levels during the second quarter of 2026. Following completion of Phase 1 commissioning, the Company intends to proceed with Phase 2 construction, which includes installation of a second HTP kiln, addition of methanation equipment to upgrade synthetic gas into Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG"), and construction of an onsite RNG pipeline injection point.

"Our team is successfully advancing phase 1 of the Thorold Renewable Energy Facility construction as we continue with commissioning," said Andrew White, Chief Executive Officer of CHAR Tech. "With the kiln chamber assembled and major process equipment now in place, the project is moving towards first commercial revenues with growth plans behind it. We are focused on building shareholder value and milestones like this are just the beginning steps to a long-term growth plan."

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES; OTC:CTRNF; FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654

Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech's current views and ?intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to ?certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27th, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ?entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ?completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ?is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ?any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-provides-thorold-commissioning-update-core-process-equipment-installati-1150520