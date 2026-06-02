CHAR Technologies Ltd.: CHAR Tech Announces Upcoming Investor Update Call and Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / (TSXV:YES)(OTC:CTRNF)(FSE:68K)

CHAR Technologies Ltd. ("CHAR Tech" or the "Company"), a leader in sustainable biomass energy solutions, is pleased to announce that it will host a live investor update call on June 18, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. EST, including a live Q&A session following the presentation. RSVP for the investor update call here.

During the investor update call, management will provide shareholders with a detailed update on the Company's recently completed acquisition of Elkem ASA's biocarbon assets in Saguenay, Québec including the planned commercial upgrade of the facility to produce up to 15,000 tonnes per year of pelletized biocarbon for ferrosilicon production and the 62,500-tonne, five-year biocarbon offtake agreement with Elkem providing long-term revenue visibility.

Management will also provide an overview of broader operational progress including a Thorold facility commissioning update, strategic priorities, and expected developments as CHAR Tech continues advancing its renewable energy, biocarbon, and PFAS destruction platforms.

The Company is also pleased to announce the results of the May 7, 2026, Annual General Meeting:

Voting results for each matter Directors noted below approved (Voting % noted below) MNP Appointed Auditor (99.998% Voted For) Approval of Amended and restated Omnibus Plan (97.148% Voted For)

Election of directors William White (99.909% Voted For) Anton Szpitalak (96.874% Voted For) Irina Gorbounova (99.997% Voted For) David Campbell (100% Voted For) Paul Veldman (99.997% Voted For) Stephanie Bird (100% Voted For)



About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES)(OTC:CTRNF)(FSE:68K) is a Canadian clean-technology company developing first-in-kind high-temperature pyrolysis ("HTP") systems that process unmerchantable wood and organic waste to generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas or green hydrogen, and a solid biocarbon that serves as a carbon-neutral, drop-in replacement for metallurgical coal.

CHAR Tech's HTP platform is also advancing a new vertical focused on the permanent destruction of PFAS in wastewater biosolids. Operating at temperatures sufficient to break down long-chain fluorinated compounds, the system enables municipalities and industrial operators to eliminate PFAS while converting biosolids into energy and low-carbon solid products.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements") about CHAR and its business and operations. The words "may", "would", "will", "intend", "anticipate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to CHAR Tech, are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing for full facility construction, securing project financing, expectations regarding the offtake agreements, future plans, operations and activities, expectations regarding the scale up of production, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements reflect CHAR Tech's current views and ?intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to CHAR Tech, and are subject to ?certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, those risk factors discussed or referred to in CHAR Tech's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada, including the Management Discussion & Analysis dated January 27th, 2026 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, and available under CHAR Tech's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its ?entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, CHAR Tech does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or ?completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release ?is made as of the date of this press release and CHAR Tech undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise ?any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: CHAR Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/char-tech-announces-upcoming-investor-update-call-and-results-of-annual-general-m-1172689