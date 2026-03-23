Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") announced today that Dr. Paul Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and the Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Clarke will update investors on CanCambria's recent developments and share details of its outlook. An updated corporate presentation that will be used in the events will be posted to the Company's website prior to the start of the presentations.

Details and registration information for each event are provided below.

Investor Summit Virtual Conference

CanCambria President & CEO, Dr. Paul R. Clarke, will present at the Investor Summit Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event is open access, and interested parties can register at: Investor Summit Registration Link

The Investor Summit is an exclusive virtual event connecting investors with small and microcap companies. Attendees will hear directly from company executives about key strategies and milestones and receive 1-on-1 meeting access. For additional information, please email Fred Rockwell at fred@investorsummitgroup.com.

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference

CanCambria President & CEO, Dr. Paul R. Clarke, will present at the Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 11:20 a.m. Eastern Time. A brief Q&A session will follow his presentation.

Registration for the virtual event is available at: Kinvestor Day 2026.

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 (KME26) is a premier virtual conference showcasing a lineup of mining and energy companies at a pivotal moment for the sector. Attendees will hear directly from management teams as they outline key developments and near-term opportunities, followed by live Q&A sessions designed to foster open, candid dialogue.

The conference will also host a silver roundtable titled "Silver in Focus: Navigating Volatility & Opportunity." Arlen Hansen, host of The Kinvestor Report, will be joined by Chen Lin (What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?) and Peter Krauth (Silver Stock Investor) to unpack the latest volatility in the silver market and discuss what investors should be watching next.

Capital Markets Agreement

The Company also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Auctus Advisors LLC, ("Auctus"), subject to regulatory approval, to act as the Company's UK capital markets advisor. Auctus Advisors is arm's length to the Company and advises that it does not own any securities of the Company. Auctus is based in Kent, UK and is a specialist Equity Capital Markets and Advisory business, with a focus in the Energy Sector. For more information regarding Auctus, please visit https://www.auctusadvisors.co.uk/.

The services that Auctus will provide include acting as a point of contact between the investment community and the Company, preparing and publishing equity research on the Company, advising the Company on investment conditions and the pricing of its securities, and developing an awareness of the Company and its business with institutional and other shareholders. The engagement is for an initial term of one year and shall continue unless terminated by either party by providing three months' prior written notice. Pursuant to the agreement, in the initial term, Auctus will be paid a total retainer fee of £60,000 per annum, to be paid equally on a quarterly basis in advance. The amount of the retainer can be increased annually by a percentage equal to the amount by which the UK Retail Prices Index has increased, until the agreement is terminated.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289506

Source: CanCambria Energy Corp.